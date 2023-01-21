Sponsored: Sip back and relax…

If you’re a fan of Australian gourmet grocer and café, Jones the Grocer, you are most likely aware of the new licensed venue that opened in Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach.

The new venue brags a stunning outdoor terrace on the JBR plaza level and Jones the Grocer’s signature artisan cheese room, a charcuterie, a bakery, patisserie, deli, hand-selected groceries and a show kitchen.

You can choose to indulge in breakfast or pick from the delicious dishes from their all-day menu, but the gourmet cafe has launched a new wine and cheese night. So if you’re looking for a great meal to enjoy your evening, head here on Thursday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Your incredible meal will feature free-flowing grape, artisan cheeses and meat with accompaniments, and a hot bites platter. The two-hour package will cost you Dhs199 per person.

To keep your feet tapping, you will be treated to jazz tunes by Rudo Bass.

You will be able to enjoy your evening while soaking in the cool weather out in the beautifully landscaped outdoor area.

And the best news? If you have pets you can bring them along as the venue and the Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach hotel is pet-friendly and welcomes dogs and cats up to 30kgs. This of course means you can spend more time at the venue without worrying about your furry family member at home.

To book your table, reach out to the team on 04 439 8804 or email restaurantreservations.deltajbr@deltahotels.com

Jones the Grocer JBR, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence, open daily 6.30am to 12am, wine and cheese night available every Thur 7.30pm to 10.30pm (two-hour package). Tel: (0)4 439 8804. jonesthegrocer.com

Images: Jones the Grocer