The empty quarter is currently filled with a jam-packed program of entertainment for families, locals and visitors…

The dreamy Liwa Village desert experience has been extended due to its overwhelming popularity.

Initially, due to conclude on December 31, the jam-packed array of zones, activities and pop-ups will now run until Sunday January 8. So, if you’ve not yet checked out the family activities, extreme driving experiences and shows, rides, arcade gaming, spectacular immersive dining opportunities, eGaming tournaments, souk shopping and more, now is the time.

You can get your tickets via PlatinumList, with a starting price of Dhs15.

New Year’s Eve

With Liwa Village extending its run into the new year, they’re going all-out for New Year’s Eve.

From 10pm on December 31, a star-studded line-up of Arabian artists will entertain visitors, followed by a dazzling fireworks display that will illuminate the dunes. Performing on New Year’s Eve will be Kuwaiti singer Khaled Al Mulla, Saudi musician Khalid Abdulrahman and Saudi artist Ali Bin Mohammed.

How do I get there?

Get your desert playlist up and head out into the wild gold yonder, specifically to this Google Map location (provided by Platinumlist).

In the zone

The Liwa Village zones include:

GAZE Immersive Dining

Described as “a dining environment interwoven with digital technology under the stars” the GAZE Immersive Dining experience promises to be quite unlike any other you’ve experienced. Both Antika and Zuma have held pop-ups here, with Zuma returning for two-nights on December 30 and 31. The offer is a set menu for Dhs1,000 per head.

The meal at Zuma will include Wagyu beef tataki with truffle ponzu steamed japanese spinach; crab maki with avocado and tobiko yellowtail maki with tenkasu and tobiko; miso marinated black cod wrapped in hoba leaf; spicy beef tenderloin with sesame; special chocolate, caramel and almond praline with Tahitian vanilla ice cream. Book your slot here.

Souk

This is where you’ll be able to pick up some amazing off-the-rack merch from visiting vendors including A Frnd of Mine; EBL; House of Artisans; Chitral Handicrafts; Elevenish; and Apparel Group.

You can also enjoy the on-site spice market, henna art, khoos basket weaving displays, and live Emirati cooking demonstrations, found alongside some of the most popular names on the homegrown and world casual dining scene. We’re talking High Joint, Nap Pizza, Boh’ba Bubble Tea, Space Cafe, Scoppi Ice Cream, Flurry, and Acai Republic.

Oasis

This is your GPS location for a crafty or relaxing respite from the rest of the festival’s frenetic pace. Experiences here include terrarium making, jewellery design, terracotta pot painting and tea excursions. You’ll find contributions from Mattar Farm, The Giving Movement, Culinary Botique, Turquoise Boutique Studio, DRVN, Nikon Kids Photo Club, Let’s Cafe and more.

Pavilion

Another section of the Village given over to the pursuit of chill, and appreciation of aesthetic excellence.

Play Zone

There are some pretty enticing ways to spend screen time at Liwa Village too. With eGaming tournaments, as well as arcade and skill games on offer. And we realise we’re showing our age here, but we’ve got all our fingers crossed for Time Crisis. Dibs on the red gun.

Stage

The concerts at Liwa Village all take place here, including the New Year’s Eve showcase of Arabian talent.

Liwa Village, Liwa Desert, 4pm to 2am daily until January 6, from Dhs15. liwavillage.ae