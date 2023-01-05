Maiz Tacos at Dubai Hills is now open for weekend breakfast

Run, don’t walk…

The evolution of Maiz Tacos from humble food truck beginnings to multi-restaurant business is a homegrown success story we’ve loved following, particularly as it comes from husband and wife duo Luma Makhlouf and Haider Al Assam. And if, like us, you can’t get enough of their tasty tacos, flavour-filled burritos and deliriously-delicious birria, you’ll be pleased to hear that they’re now serving up a weekend breakfast.

The weekend breakfast is available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8am to midday at Maiz Taco’s newest location in Dubai Hills’ Acacia Building. So whether you’re a weekend early riser or prefer to snooze the alarm until closer to the afternoon, everyone is welcome.

If you’ve not yet been to the venue, which opened last summer, it’s a visual step up from the OG spot, with triple height ceilings and a colour palette of modern mint green and creamy terracotta. Yet it still manages to retain the cosy atmosphere and homely spirit of a beloved homegrown brand.

What’s on the breakfast menu?

A half dozen of Maiz Tacos’ most beloved items that have been adapted for dining on first the in the morning are found on the breakfast menu. The classic steak and eggs is piled into into a duo of soft corn tortillas for the steak and eggs tacos (Dhs55), the eggs perfectly fluffy, flank steak tender, and enhanced with a dollop of chimmichuri salsa. Then there’s Luma’s take on the classic avo on toast (Dhs65), on a lightly toasted piece of brioche, generously heaped with Maiz’ signature guac with grilled corn, two runny poached eggs (just the way we like them) and garnished with chipotle and cilantro.

For those with a sweet tooth, the don’t-ask-about-the-calories-here Mexican twist on a sweet breakfast toast, Torrijas (Dhs50), is arguably among Dubai’s most indulgent breakfast dishes. A fluffy piece of brioche is soaked in caramelized cinnamon, then topped with slices of banana, vanilla whipped cream and a crunchy crumble of chocolate and hazelnut pieces.

Wash it down with Maiz Tacos’ selection of coffees for the perfect way to wake you up on a weekend.