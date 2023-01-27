Sponsored: Masha and her forest pals will land in the capital for a weekend of adventure…

Are you ready to see the adventures of this legendary duo live for the first time? Coming to a forest near you, Masha and the Bear Live is making its debut in the Middle East for a spectacular musical theatre adventure.

Taking place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, the 75-minute show will take place across two days, Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, April 30, at 11am, 2pm, and 5pm.

The magical forest experience will bring all your favourite characters to life including Masha, the bear, the panda, the tiger, and the penguin, as they discover the power of dreams and the true value of friendship.

Hop aboard the train and prepare to be amazed with dazzling displays, music, snow, confetti, and many more surprises along the way. The immersive and interactive performance is sure to be an unforgettable experience for both children and parents alike.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, on the Etihad Arena website, with prices ranging from Dhs295 (royal), Dhs275 (VIP), Dhs245 (platinum), Dhs145 (gold), and Dhs95 (silver). Children under two years old can enter free of charge, plus early birds can get 20 per cent discount before Tuesday, January 31, using the code MATBEB20.

More about Masha and the Bear…

Masha and the Bear follows the adventures of a mischievous little girl, Masha, and her caring friend, The Bear. Since its first episode in 2009, the cartoon has won the hearts of children and their parents around the globe.

With its ability to entertain and educate simultaneously, Masha and the Bear currently ranks as the number one pre-school show globally and holds the Guinness World Record for the ‘most-watched animated video on YouTube’.

Masha and the Bear, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, April 30. Dhs295 (royal), Dhs275 (VIP), Dhs245 (platinum), Dhs145 (gold), and Dhs95 (silver). etihadarena.ae

