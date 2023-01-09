Sponsored: McDonald’s UAE drops the Not For Sale Collection, a limited-edition exclusive merch collection

If you’re a super fan of the golden arches, listen up: The purveyors of some of the world’s speediest burgers, nuggets and oh-so-delicious fries just dropped an exclusive limited-edition collection of merchandise, Not For Sale Collection, and we know how to get our hands on it.

The exclusive collection of McDonald’s merch includes iconic shirts, socks and more, which are all up for grabs to customers on the McDonald’s App through the MyMcDonald’s rewards program whilst stocks last.

McDonald’s UAE limited-edition merch drop celebrates the Golden Arches, World Famous Fries® and soft serve Ice-Cream. These goodies are part of the Not For Sale Collection, which means sadly, you can’t buy it. But, loyal customers can snag these money-can’t-buy goodies through the MyMcDonald’s Rewards loyalty program, which is available only on the McDonald’s App.

Loyal fans can save up points to redeem the World Famous Fries® Socks, Sesame Seed Bucket Hat, Golden Arches Tote Bag, Ice-Cream Cone T-shirt, World Famous Fries® Towel and much more. Check out their website or the McDonald’s App to view all the items available.

Once you’ve collected enough points to get the merch, you’ll just have to head to the front counter of participating McDonald’s restaurants in the UAE to pick it up.

Where to redeem your merch…

Your Merch Stations restaurants in Dubai include, Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Center, ENOC Gardens, Jumeirah Beach, Spinneys Al Karama, Festival City, The Walk, JBR, HHHR (Blue) Tower.

If your located in Abu Dhabi your Merch Stations are, World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, ADNOC Shakbout.

For residents of Sharjah you will be able to redeem the merch at the King Faisal and Sharjah Sports Club restaurants.

For all other Emirates: Fujairah EPPCO, Ajman Club, Al Muntasir Drive Thru, McDonald’s Al Ittihad St. UAQ, Zakher Drive Thru Al Ain

MyMcDonald’s Reward points needed for each item:

World Famous Fries® Socks : 5,000 points

: 5,000 points Sesame Seed Socks: 5,000 points

5,000 points Sesame Seed Bucket Hat: 6,000 points

6,000 points Golden Arches Tote Bag: 6,000 points

6,000 points World Famous Fries® T-Shirt: 6,500 points

6,500 points Ice Cream Cone T-Shirt: 6,500 points

6,500 points World Famous Fries® Swim Shorts: 8,000 points

8,000 points Ice Cream Cone Swim Shorts: 8,000 points

8,000 points Ice Cream Cone Towel: 8,000 points

8,000 points World Famous Fries® Towel: 8,000 points

8,000 points Sesame Seed Beach Dress: 8,000 points

8,000 points Sesame Seed Beach Mat: 9,000 points

