Sponsored: It’ll be revolting to miss this musical…

In the past few years, Dubai Opera has thrilled us with a number of phenomenal musicals from Mamma Mia! to Chicago, the Musical; Footloose and so much more. This year, the performing arts centre has announced that yet another highly popular musical will be gracing its stage – Matilda the Musical.

The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for twelve days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12.

The live show has been running for over a decade thrilling audiences of all ages in London. It has continuously received rave reviews and has scooped up 99 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical.

So, what’s Matilda The Musical about?

The musical is inspired by the beloved book Matilda written by the world-famous British author, Roald Dahl.

The story follows a little girl called Matilda who is anything but ordinary. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Directed by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus, the script is written by Dennis Kelly, a British playwright with over 20 plays to date to his name. For the dance numbers, you will be bobbing your heads and tapping your feet to music and original songs written by Tim Minchin and choreographed by Tony Award winner Peter Darling.

The sensational orchestrations you will hear are produced by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale. The set is equally thrilling with set designs and costumes created by yet another Tony Award recipient, Rob Howell.

With so many awards behind this musical, do you need any more reasons not to watch this musical? Didn’t think so.

Tickets for Matilda the Musical go on sale on Wednesday, January 25 and ticket prices start from Dhs325. You can purchase your tickets here.

Matilda The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 3 to 12, 2023. Ticket prices start from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com