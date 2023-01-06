There are a few interesting flicks to catch this week…

This week is a quiet one in terms of new releases, but those dropping are certainly worth a watch. Steven Spielberg has released a new film, there’s a horror movie if you’re feeling brave enough, and of course, one for the whole family to catch. o get your popcorn ready, sit back, relax and enjoy the new films out in Dubai cinemas this week.

Leave

A woman is seeking answers to her life after she was found as a baby, in a cemetery clothed in satanic symbols. She discovers who her mother was, but that comes with dark secrets. You know it’s bad when malevolent spirits are telling you to leave…

Cast: Alicia von Reitberg, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Alex Herron

Genre: Horror

Tickets: Book here

Realm of Terracotta

This tale tells the story of a young girl named Jade and a terracotta soldier named Magnus who must team up to fight off creatures that keep attacking the Qin dynasty’s underground city. Naturally, they end up falling in love.

Cast: Joseph S. Lambert, Nichalia Schwartz, Paul ‘Maxx’ Rinehart

Genre: Animated

Tickets: Book here

The Fabelsman

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film follows a young boy in post-World War II in Arizona. Sammy Fableman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence. He soon discovers a shocking family secret that shakes everything up and he must use film to discover the truth.

Cast: Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano

Genre: Drama

Tickets: Book here

Images: MovieStills DB