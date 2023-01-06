New films to watch in cinemas this week: January 6 to January 13
There are a few interesting flicks to catch this week…
This week is a quiet one in terms of new releases, but those dropping are certainly worth a watch. Steven Spielberg has released a new film, there’s a horror movie if you’re feeling brave enough, and of course, one for the whole family to catch. o get your popcorn ready, sit back, relax and enjoy the new films out in Dubai cinemas this week.
Leave
A woman is seeking answers to her life after she was found as a baby, in a cemetery clothed in satanic symbols. She discovers who her mother was, but that comes with dark secrets. You know it’s bad when malevolent spirits are telling you to leave…
Cast: Alicia von Reitberg, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Alex Herron
Genre: Horror
Tickets: Book here
Realm of Terracotta
This tale tells the story of a young girl named Jade and a terracotta soldier named Magnus who must team up to fight off creatures that keep attacking the Qin dynasty’s underground city. Naturally, they end up falling in love.
Cast: Joseph S. Lambert, Nichalia Schwartz, Paul ‘Maxx’ Rinehart
Genre: Animated
Tickets: Book here
The Fabelsman
Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film follows a young boy in post-World War II in Arizona. Sammy Fableman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence. He soon discovers a shocking family secret that shakes everything up and he must use film to discover the truth.
Cast: Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano
Genre: Drama
Tickets: Book here
Images: MovieStills DB