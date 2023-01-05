The Souk will contain parks, swimming pools, sports facilities, play areas and restaurants…

Why settle for a simple project when you’ve got plenty of ideas for mega ones at home?

That’s been Abu Dhabi’s mantra for a while now and it’s really been working for them. In the past few years alone we’ve seen concepts like the Yas Bay Waterfront, Al Qana and Mamsha Al Saadiyat reinvigorating the leisure and entertainment energy of the capital. And there are plenty more on the horizon.

These innovative feats of engineering are built on the vision of companies like Lead Development, who are taking the *ahem* lead on shaping the future of Jubail, as part of the island’s Dhs10 billion redevelopment project.

Their aim is to plant low-impact, luxurious yet sustainable living into the stunning natural beauty that surrounds the development so that the two worlds can live, and thrive, in harmony.

Souks to be you

Lead’s latest announcement for the future of Jubail, is The Souk. Once finished it will provide low-rise, low-density, luxurious residential properties and serve as a futuristic eco-friendly community hub for the six upcoming villages of the island complete with a dazzling collection of attractions.

Visitors will be able to explore parks, swimming pools, sports facilities, play areas and restaurants; it will operate a mosque, include a nursery, a specialised clinic, a gym, supermarket; you’ll be able to meander through chic boutiques, compare menus at food and beverage pavilions, and set up shop in the designated commercial office space.

In the villages, the peaceful villages

As mentioned above, there will be six ‘villages’ on Jubail Island each with their own theme and purpose.

Souk Al Jubail will obviously house The Souk. There’s Marfaa Al Jubail — AKA The Marina, a waterfront strip with berths for bobbing yachts. Seef Al Jubail or ‘The Club’ filled with spas, wellness centres, beach clubs and luxury hotels. You’ll find schools and educational institutions in Nad Al Dhabi. And we know the other two communities are called Ain Al Maha and Bed’a Al Jubail, but we’ll have to wait to discover what treasures they hold.

Talking about the announcement, Mahmoud Dandashly, Chief Business Officer of Lead Development said: “The launch of The Souk community brings another unique addition to Jubail Island, through which we seek to integrate a high-quality and sustainable way of life for residents and visitors alike to experience.”

“Thanks to its prime location situated at the main gate of Jubail Island, and containing all the convenient elements for living, work and entertainment, The Souk will be a major destination that redefines the living experience for residents of the island.”

Images: Provided