*Sings* Jason Derulo…

There are quite a few parties and nights out in Dubai to hit up this weekend. No matter the vibe, Dubai delivers, and this weekend is no exception. Whether it’s an R&B superstar, a rap artist or a renowned DJ, there’s plenty to keep you partying.

Here are all the big nights out in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, January 13

O.T. Genasis

American rapper and singer O.T Genasis will be performing at Soho Garden Meydan’s nightclub, Black, for one night only this Friday. If you don’t know who O.T Genasis is, he is the name behind popular tracks such as CoCo, Cut It, and I Look Good. He will be supported by Black’s resident DJ’s Mr. Levier, Black Arab and 1Takennandos.

Black, Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan. Fri Jan 13 from 11pm to 4am. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Jason Derulo

The man that has made his own name an earworm will headline at Pure White this weekend. Jason Derulo, the R&B superstar, TikTok dancing legend and overall heartthrob, is known for countless tracks. Expect to hear an array of his hits such as Ridin’ Solo, It Girl, and Trumpets.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour, Fri Jan 13. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Robin Shulz

Skyline Fridays at The Penthouse this weekend will feature the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Robin Shulz. Known for his tropical house vibes and hits such as Prayer in C and Sugar, he can count David Guetta and Justin Bieber among former collaborators. His newest tracks Rockstar Baby, and Miss You have taken a more upbeat and electronic vibe.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Fri Jan 13 from 11pm. Tel: (0)52 900 4868 thepenthouse.co @thepenthousedubai

Saturday, January 14

Jamie Jones

A big name in the techno world, Jamie Jones will be headlining Code DXB at Soho Garden this Saturday. He has been releasing bangers back to back for more than a decade and is known for his energetic tunes that will keep you on the dancefloor all night long. Tickets start from Dhs200.

Code DXB, Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan. Sat Jan 14 from 11pm to 4am. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 dubai.platinumlist.net @sohogardendxb

Sunday, January 15

Franglish

As his name suggests, Franglish is a French and English rapper who has worked alongside some incredible artists such as Tory Lanez, Soolking and Aya Nakamura. In his own right, he has released some huge tracks such as Sans Moi, Toi + Moi, and Trucs de Choses. He will be headlining Pure White for one night only on Sunday, which will be a high-energy night out in Dubai.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour, Sun Jan 15. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Images: Supplied, social and Getty