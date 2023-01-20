The sky-high location has views of the entire city…

Are you more of a city person, or a beach fan? Well at Nobu Dubai, you’ll get to enjoy views of both. On one side of the venue are large windows with sprawling ocean vistas, while on the other, an alfresco terrace featuring a panoramic view of Dubai skyline from Bluewaters all the way to Downtown Dubai.

Previously found in The Avenues, Nobu Dubai has been operating in Atlantis, The Palm for an impressive 14 years. The new location was previously used as a luxury suite, offering an elevated experience for a-list celebrities and VIPs.

Nobu Dubai will reopen on Monday January 23, when guests will be able to enjoy an incredible menu of Japanese dishes, curated by chef Nobu Matsuhisa himself. The restaurant includes a Nobu lounge and bar where guests can tuck into pre-dinner cocktails and small bites, with a soundtrack provided by the resident DJs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

For dinner, guests can sit at one of five dining areas, including the main dining room, an exclusive 13-seat sushi bar or within a VIP booth with front-row seats to the bustling kitchen. The expansive terrace, where the bar and lounge area is located, offers those unforgettable views of The Palm and the Dubai skyline.

A focal design element is the floating sculpture above the glowing central bar that moves through the lounge, leading guests to the main dining room and outdoor terrace. For privacy, guests can opt for a table at one of six private dining rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling vistas over the Arabian Gulf. Each room can seat from two to 12 guests.

For an after-dinner experience, guests can dance the night away at Nobu’s exclusive late-night lounge. On the weekends from 10.30pm to 2am, the restaurant will transition into Nobu After Hours featuring an energetic vibe, music and a late-night menu.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily from Jan 23, 5pm ’til late. Tel: (0)4 425 0760. atlantis.com