Miami comes to Dubai at this lively new spot…

The freshest addition to Palm Jumeirah’s bustling strip, West Beach, is a Miami-inspired restaurant by the name of Black Flamingo. It stands out among its neighbours thanks to a vivid colour scheme used across its furniture, art, and interior decor.

Parasols in bright teal or magenta signify you’ve reached the right place, as does the custom flamingo statue sitting high above the entrance. Inside, tasselled bar stools and tables add fun texture to the bar area, while the lounge boasts a catwalk-style stage with sofa seating on each side. A neon palm tree lights up one wall, while on the ceiling the theme continues with a tropical mural and flamingo-themed chandeliers.

The menu is Caribbean, a somewhat underserved cuisine in the city, but perfectly fits with the vibe of the venue. Created and overseen by renowned Dubai chef, Reif Othman, guests are treated to an authentic selection of dishes from the West Indies.

Proceedings start off strong with a portion of chips and guacamole (Dhs55) and beef empanadas (Dhs78 for 5 pieces). Despite not being prepared tableside, it’s clear that the guacamole is fresh, and the super-crispy chips certainly taste homemade. Each empanada was well-stuffed with a flavourful and juicy pulled beef, with the ratio of pastry to meat excellently balanced.

Upon recommendation we try the coconut seafood ceviche (Dhs88). The coarsely chopped seafood arrives in a bath of chili and coconut broth that we’d have happily finished off with a straw. The combination of creamy and spicy juice along with the varied mix of seafood and the surprise sweetness of juicy lychee pieces. The beef skirt fresh tacos (Dhs82) are also a must-try, as the tender steak, crunchy veg and soft tortilla create the perfect balance of texture and flavours.

A special mention must go to the staff, who seem overjoyed to play a part in the opening of the fun new restaurant. Not only are they attentive without being overbearing, and knowledgeable about the menu, but they also bring good vibes to help you feel welcome from the offset. A playlist of new and classic R&B tunes also elevates the atmosphere, and – along with the decor, menu and mixology – helps to transport us to Miami with every song.

We finish our meal in an impressively creative fashion, through a dish named el mejor coco which means ‘the best coconut’ (Dhs78). The dish has taken months to perfect, we’re told, and includes a fully edible chocolate nest, and a chocolate ‘coconut’ filled with mango, dragon fruit and orange jelly, and coconut ice cream. It’s light by dessert standards, but still feels indulgent as we break through the chocolate shell to reach the tasty fruit pieces.

What’s On Verdict: A fun and lively restaurant with a menu that matches up to the vibe.

Black Flamingo, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Monday to Thursday 5pm till late, Friday to Sunday 1pm till late. Tel: (0)4 513 4777. blackflamingodxb.com