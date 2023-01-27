Sponsored: With live entertainment and henna art too…

The Valentine’s Day festivities at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR restaurant, Asil really do speak our love language. They combine panoramic views of Ain Dubai and the JBR skyline, a multi-course menu of Middle Eastern and Turkish sharing dishes, exciting live entertainment, and heartfelt gifts. It’s an impassioned elevation and celebration of the true spirit of l’amour.

Love is… Embracing new horizons together

The V Day packages at Asil come with two options. Indoor seating which is available for just Dhs699 per couple, or if you prefer an alfresco date — it’s Dhs899 per couple for outdoor seating. Both packages include a welcome glass of bubbles, the gift of a rose and Moroccan sweets but the outdoor option secures you privileged views across one of the most iconic stretches of coastline in the world.

Love is… Finishing each other’s starters

On the menu for this lovers’ engagement is — an amuse bouche of seabass ceviche, served with parmesan potato mousse and chili oil; there are cold mezzes such as hummus topped with roasted beetroot finished with burnt butter; and hot mezzes in the form of cheese briouat and Turkish seafood manti.

The main course headliners are Asil Signature dishes — a grilled duo of Asil saslik and shish taouk skewers, served with grilled zucchini and zingy carrot salad with roasted pistachios; and a grilled wild seabass fillet with violet artichoke, vanilla semi-dried tomato, citrus white butter, and basil oil.

And, the climax of proceedings, the grand finale — a dessert fittingly entitled, “Share the Love” — a heart-shaped cheesecake, with indulgent dollops of vanilla cream, and a rich raspberry sauce. Ooh lala.

Love is… Never needing an excuse to smile

Asil is lining up a packed schedule of entertainment to help set the mood. There’s live music from Rita Mikhael and her band; clarinet support from the talented Volkan; Graciella the belly dancer will be putting on her own show; and DJ Mustech will be on deck, to close out the evening with beats to get you out of your seats and dancing with your date. And whether or not there are wedding bells chiming in the distance, you can still get involved with henna art between 7pm and 11pm.

Spaces are expected to sell fast, so to secure your spot call or WhatsApp (052) 160 0333. or email dine@asilrestaurant.com now.

Rixos Premium Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, open 1pm to 3am, Valentine’s Dinner 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 520 0055, @asildubai

Images: Provided