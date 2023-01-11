Join us for the big weekend breakfast at Mosaic, Najda Street…

What’s On The Menu? – our fun supper club, is turning into a breakfast club for one day only, and with good reason. On Sunday January 22, we’ll be waking you up with a lavish Lebanese breakfast at Mosaic’s Najda Street restaurant, created with love by chef and recipe editor, Hassana Baroudi.

And as always, those selected to join us, along with their plus ones will pay absolutely nothing for their meal. It’ll be our treat, or more accurately Mosaic’s. Which is absolutely on-brand for Levantine hospitality.

Famous in foodie circles for their signature mezze dishes, mixed grills and a chicken musakhan that’s the stuff of neatly wrapped legend, this get-together will showcase the vibrancy of Mosaic’s beloved cuisine in a breakfast format. Of course, if you’re familiar with the Najda venture of Mosaic, you’ll know its attention to detail extends beyond the menu, with an aesthetic that’s busy but not cluttered, complete with chandelier stars, a mosaic floor and walls punctuated with joyfully eclectic pieces.

‘Gram worthy interiors, a breakfast of champions and insightful discussion with the city’s top foodies? If this sounds right up your street, come and join us for a morning of foodie fun and warm hospitality, where divine Lebanese home cooking takes centre stage. RSVP now for your shot at bagging an invite.

How to sign up

Date, time: 10am to midday, Sunday January 22, Mosaic, Najda Street

RSVP to: taran.singh@motivate.ae

Mosaic, Vision Towers, Al Najda Street. @mosaic.restaurant

Images: Provided