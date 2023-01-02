From Kylie Minogue to Ja Rule, here are the celebrities that celebrated the end of 2022 in the emirates…

Kylie Minogue

Aussie singer Kylie Minogue was the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm’s legendary New Year’s Eve gala dinner. She gave an incredible performance with most of her greatest hits that had the crowd on their feet all night.

Enrique Iglesias

The Latin megastar performed at Nammos Dubai’s swanky New Year’s Eve party. It was his first performance in Dubai since 2018.

Naomi Campbell

Model Naomi Campbell and influencer Tamara Kalinic were among many other celebrities that attended Pretty Little Thing founder Umar Kamani’s New Year’s Eve party.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi, Canadian/Moroccan actress, model, and dancer, was spotted having dinner at SushiSamba on Boxing Day.

Trey Songz

RnB singer Trey Songz performed at Pure White on New Year’s Eve before heading to the Kamani’s to see in 2023.

Stevie Mackey

Brit singer Stevie Mackey brought in 2023 in Dubai, at Umar Kamani’s party. He also showed off his incredible vocals with a live performance.

Ja Rule

American rapper Ja Rule also performed at Umar Kamani’s star-studded NYE bash.

Armin van Buuren

Dutch DJ and Grammy-nominated producer, Armin Van Buuren, performed at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on New Year’s Eve.

The Mambo Brothers

Ibiza legends The Mambo Brothers headlined White Beach’s New Year’s Eve bash.

Millie Court

Love Island’s Millie Court and Chloe Burrows are on a girl’s trip in Dubai. The pair enjoyed a meal and some plate smashing at Greek restaurant Opa.

