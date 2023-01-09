From Rochelle Humes to Sir Tom Jones…

Steven Gerrard

Former footballer Steven Gerrard shared a snap of him and his wife by the pool at Azure Beach at the Rixos JBR. Steven and his son got a fresh haircut at Chaps & Co, calling it the “best in Dubai”.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle and Marvin Humes enjoyed a family vacation in the emirate during December. The British singer and TV personality shared her “December files” to Instagram with beach snaps from the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi and stretched out at a pilates class at Posture.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer is back on court, but not as you’d imagine. He was spotted playing Padel at the Park Hyatt Dubai over the weekend.

Sir Tom Jones

Welsh legend Sir Tom Jones performed at the Great Gala Night at the Burj al Arab on Friday night. The one-night-only performance left the crowd in awe as he sang “Green Green Grass”, “What’s New Pussycat” and “Delilah”.

Pierre Gasly

The French F1 driver Pierre Gasly is back in Dubai. He has been holidaying in the emirate since New Year’s Eve which he spent on Palm Jumeirah and has since been spotted playing Padel with fellow F1 driver Nyck De Vries.

Lando Norris

Lando Norris, Belgian-British racing driver, was spotted having dinner at SushiSamba over the weekend.

Dimitri Vegas

One-half of the iconic duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike performed at Beach By FIVE last weekend, showcasing his beats on the beach at their Bohemia party. He shared a video of him and his wife cruising around JBR on the iconic super-yacht.

