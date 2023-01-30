Sponsored: Celebrate the day of love at the hotel’s award-winning restaurants

This year, show your partner that you love them in the best way possible. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai goes all out for the romantic day of the year, with private dining, fantastic views and so much more.

Here’s what’s happening over Valentine’s at the stylish Business Bay address.

A private dining experience at Izakaya

Turn up the romance with a one-of-a-kind private dining experience. If your significant other is the type who loves gestures of grandeur and luxury, then this is the perfect one for you. Izakaya is offering a specially curated Teppanyaki journey accompanied by your very own chef. The three-hour private seating includes free-flowing premium food and drinks, Champagne and a bouquet of red roses.

Izakaya, Tuesday, February 14, seatings at 6pm and 9.30pm, Dhs5,000 per couple for a three-hour seating. Tel: (0)4 414 3000 @izakayadubai

Celebrate love at Tong Thai

Indulge in a delicious and authentic Thai four-course set menu specially curated for the occasion in a romantic setting. Toast to the day of love with a glass of bubbly with compliments from the hotel.

Tong Thai, Tuesday, February 14, from 6pm to midnight, Dhs295 per person. Tel: (0)4 414 6418 @tongthaidubai

Elevate your love at Prime68

Where better to sweep someone off their feet than on the 68th floor of the stunning hotel? The incredible views are enough to make anyone weak in the knees. Sit back and enjoy a fantastic five-course set menu. Enjoy window side tables that come with an exceptional view for Dhs995 per couple otherwise, the evening is Dhs895 per couple.

Prime68, Tuesday, February 14, from 6pm to midnight Dhs895 per couple, Dhs995 with window side table. Tel: (0)4 414 3000 @prime68dxb

Book now via marriott.com

Images: Supplied