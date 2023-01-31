The Dubai Balloon will take flight this February…

Dubai isn’t short of impressive attractions and view-spotting opportunities, but we’ve found one that might just take your breath away. The Dubai Balloon is officially taking flight this February, offering thrill-seekers a chance to touch the sky from up to 300 metres in the air. Unlike anything seen in the city before, The Dubai Balloon is a helium-inflated tethered balloon.

A unique aviation experience, The Dubai Balloon is strategically placed at the top of Palm Jumeirah, in Atlantis Aquaventure, to offer unparalleled vistas of the entire city. During the 10-minute experience, riders are lifted high up into the air, and on a clear day will see out to Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and far beyond.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy the ride, and kids under the age of three go free. For adults, it’s Dhs175 for a regular pass or Dhs75 for children. There’s also a fast pass ticket for priority boarding, as well as a complimentary beverage in The Dubai Balloon lounge, priced at Dhs275 for adults and Dhs175 for children.

Clair Aichhorn, General Manager of The Dubai Balloon, said: “We are so excited to welcome everyone to try this new bucket-list experience and rise above this beautiful city we call home. I’m extremely proud of this project and the teams that have worked hard to create something spectacular that will reshape the city skyline and enhance Dubai as a destination”.

The Dubai Balloon will also be available for private charters, exclusive venue hires and even celebrations, marriage proposals and corporate events.

The Dubai Balloon, Aquaventure, Atlantis, The Palm, Mon to Thur 9am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 9am to midnight. thedubaiballoon.com / @thedubaiballoon

Images: Provided