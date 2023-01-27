Every sushi lovers paradise…

If you’re a lover of tasting menus and chef’s’ tables then this will be right up your street. The Japanese dining custom, Omakase literally translates to “I leave it up to you,” allowing chefs to utilize seasonal and fresh ingredients to curate innovative and unique dishes. This culinary journey takes diners on a gastronomy journey through a series of plates, from the smallest and lightest bites to heavier dishes.

Grab your chopsticks and discover some of the best Omakase Dubai has to offer

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

The local superstar Reif Othman, amongst his many other culinary pursuits, is hosting a wallet-friendly omakase experience at his intimate four-seater kitchen in Dar Wasl Mall. This immersive experience is hosted by Reif’s head chefs or if you’re lucky, the man himself. For eight dishes, the omakase will cost Dhs488 or tuck into 12 dishes for Dhs688. The minimum booking allowance is two people and a maximum of four. Omakase runs from Wednesday to Saturday from 6pm to 9pm only.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Rd, Dubai, Wed to Sat 6pm to 9pm, 8 dishes for Dhs488, 12 dishes for Dhs688, Tel: (0)50 235 7071, reifkushiyaki.com

Mitsu-Ya

Mitsu-Ya was born in Beirut and is made up of the founder’s name Mistsu and the word ‘Ya,’ translates to ‘house’ in Japanese. Diners wanting to experience omakase can sit back and relax whilst the chefs work their magic, curating special dishes for just Dhs575 per person. This intimate dining venture is not to be missed.

Mitsu-Ya, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel DIFC, Ground Floor, Dubai, Dhs575 omakase menu, Tel: (0)4 591 6397, @mitsuyadubai

Moonrise

This no frills-restaurant is located on a rooftop of a residential building in Satwa, moving away from the usual chic Dubai restaurant setting and focusing solely on the food. Chef Solemann Haddad’s dishes will be served over two seatings at 6.45pm and 9.30pm, in which eight lucky guests will be able to savour an 11-course omakase menu. Each dish has a story behind it, personally curated by the Michelin-lauded chef fusing a mixture of Middle Eastern and Japanese flavours for Dhs650 per person.

Moonrise, Rooftop Level, Eden House, Satwa, seatings at 6.45pm and 9.30pm, Mon to Sat, Dhs650 per person. Tel: (0)50 697 2946, moon-rise.xyz

Clap

Offering specially crafted dishes utilising ingredients from the sea and those that are in season, Clap’s omakase is full of exquisite surprises. Guests can expect textures such as oysters, caviar, yuzu truffle, foie gras and more. Prices start at Dhs750, with the premium omakase costing Dhs1,150. Wine pairings cost an additional Dhs650 to Dhs1,650 depending on each guest’s preference. Prepared to be wowed by the constant stream of changing dishes.

Clap, DIFC Gate Village, Trade Centre, Dubai, Dhs750 regular omakase, Dhs1,150 premium, wine pairing Dhs650/Dhs950/Dhs1,650. Tel: (0)4 569 3820, claprestaurant.com

TakaHisa

Located on the shores of Bluewaters, TakaHisa is calling all Kobe beef and sushi lovers to its doors. This experience is serving premium seafood and A5 Kobe beef which will be curated into delicate dishes by the talented hands of sushi master Chef Takashi Namekata and Wagyu master Chef Hisao Ueda. Takahisa offers a range of omakase experiences ranging in the number of dishes and ingredients, with diners opting for either sushi, wagyu or a combination of the two. These menus start from Dhs1,200 to Dhs2,500.

TakaHisa Japanese Restaurant, Caesars Palance, Bluewaters, Dubai, 3pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)4 556 6688, @takahisa_dubai

Hōseki at Bvlgari

Translating to “gemstone” this Japanese restaurant can host nine diners for this unique culinary journey. Chef Sugiyama prepares dishes based on the seasonal and freshest ingredients that day. Guests will be sat at the chef’s counter which overlooks the Dubai skyline, serving dinner and a view. For lunch, at 1pm your Omakase will cost Dhs1,000 whilst for dinner there are two seatings at 6pm and 8.30pm for Dhs1,750. For groups of more than nine, Hseki will put you in a private room that seats up to twelve people with a minimum spend of Dhs20,000. Make sure to book in advance as Omakase is in high demand.

Hōseki, Bulgari Resort, Jumeirah 2, Dubai, from Dhs1,000, Thur to Sun 1pm to 11pm, Wed 6pm to 11pm, Mon to Tues closed. Tel: (0)4 777 5433, bulgarihotels.com

Katsuya

Chef Katsuya Uechi is twisting modern Japanese cuisine with a Californian style, creating innovative dishes. The 10-seat omakase bar will immerse diners with unique flavours over its eight courses. With drinks, it will cost Dhs1,285 per head. Diners will embark on a gastronomical journey against a backdrop of vibrant artworks depicting Tokyo’s bustling street life. All gastronomers must book in advance.

Katsuya, Business Bay, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily, Tel: (0)4 871 1111, restaurantsandbars.accor.com

Nobu Dubai

With over 50 restaurants worldwide holding five Michelin Stars, Nobu is definitely a top contender for one of the best Omasake in Dubai. This sleek Japanese restaurant offers two options for omakase with the signature menu for Dhs575 or the Dubai menu for Dhs775. Diners should expect to be taken on a culinary journey at the hands of Nobu’s master chefs.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from Dhs575, Tel: (0)4 426 0760, atlantis.com

