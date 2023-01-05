The recently opened Acres Grill House has really found its rhythm…

We have no idea how or why it happened, but Abu Dhabi seems to be living through a golden age of jazz at the moment, and that makes us incredibly happy.

Jazz, for us, isn’t an everyday sort of music — you won’t find us tapping away to Coltrane in the car on our morning commute, it doesn’t particularly feel like a good fit for workout music — the erratic beat makes for edgy cardio, and it’s just plain out of place in household chores playlist.

But in the evenings, at weekends when you’re winding down or up for some toe tapping — that’s the sweet spot. That’s jazz.

Syncopated rhythms

The latest cats to drop their needle in this groove, are — Acres Grill House, at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club as part of their brand new Saturday brunch offerings. Much like the scatty rhythms of a jazz beat, they’re doing things a little differently — their packages are tiered, giving you the freedom to only pay for what you want to eat and drink. Unconventional, but genuinely very smart.

On the double bass, there’s a selection of unlimited starters and salads for Dhs99. Over there on the keys, is an a la carte main course starting from Dhs110. Trumpets — a freeflow beverage package for just Dhs149. And on the mic, for your entertainment pleasure, the soothing sounds of a live jazz band. Nice.

Of beats and eats

Acres Grill House, as you might expect from a steakhouse — puts flame grilled meat, signature cuts, juicy ribs, precision charred chops and quality provenance produce at the centre of its menu proposition.

Want to find out more? Come on down to Yas Acres and put those jazz hands up.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, every Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (02) 208 733 or reserve now via viyagolf.com

Images: Provided