Tickets for the whole Wireless Abu Dhabi festival on sale from Dhs295

Sponsored: Headliners include Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif and Ali Gatie…

By now you’re likely fully aware that the UK’s number one ‘urban music festival’ – Wireless, is making its eagerly-anticipated debut at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park (formally du Arena) on March 11, 2023. Eight headline artists have already been announced, with more names coming soon. Tickets are priced at just Dhs295. For golden circle tickets, which put you in prime position, you’ll pay Dhs795. You can get them now via ticketmaster.ae.

It’s a sonic celebration of beats from the streets and showcases the best artists from cutting-edge musical genres such as hip-hop, grime, drill, electronica, trip-hop, trap and afrobeats.

Face tats and high-hats

The UAE link-up is all thanks to Live Nation Middle East and this inaugural edition will feature multiple sound stages, with more than 13 live performances. We already know the first eight bass-cone-baiting legends to be announced — Wireless has activated Sicko Mode with the addition of Travis Scott; and then there’s Mr ‘He Does What He Wants’ Lil Uzi Vert; there are bangers from Egyptian trap magnate, Wegz; breakout Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif is reporting for duty; as is Ali ‘Moonlight‘ Gatie; there’s the fuego stylings Indian rap sensation King; the greatest hits of Divine; and Pakistani hip-hop trail blazers, Young Stunners.

But, as most of you with basic arithmetic skills will have already figured out… that of course leaves at least five more acts still to be added to the line up. Light up the comment section with who you want to see most.

From beats to eats

Like the London festival — which in addition to the incredible line-up of live music, is known for its outstanding food and beverage adventures along with exclusive, engaging activations — Live Nation Middle East has told us to expect an exciting collection of off-stage dining and entertainment adventures — some of which should be confirmed very soon.

Wireless Festival Abu Dhabi, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Saturday March 11, Dhs295 general admission. ticketmaster.ae. @wirelessfestme