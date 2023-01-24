You can call and WhatsApp the 800 4673 helpline…

Back in 2020, the UAE National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing launched a free service for residents experiencing mental health issues.

Anybody that is in need of psychological support or counselling can call or WhatsApp the service via the number (800) 4673 (HOPE), and speak to a mental health expert.

The ‘Mental Support Line’ is toll-free helpline and messaging service that arrived at a crucial time, with people enduring pressures, stresses and anxiety as a direct result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Staffed by a team of volunteering industry professionals and specialists, the operation aims to provide ‘initial counselling’ to individuals in both English and Arabic.

Following the announcement of the new service, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing spoke about the importance of supporting individuals with mental health conditions, “particularly in light of the impact that COVID-19 has had on the mental health and psychological wellbeing of individuals.”

“Mental health is an essential part of an individual’s quality of life. Psychological support to cope and adapt to current conditions is important and necessary.”

The minister also expressed her appreciation to all the experts who are volunteering their time and energy to provide invaluable support to the Mental Support Line.

If you’d like some more ideas about how to combat spells of stress, depression and anxiety — check out the What’s On little book of calm.

And remember, you’re not in this alone.

