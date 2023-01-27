Sponsored: Make it an evening to remember…

Choosing where to spend the most romantic days of the year is a difficult decision, but Taikun is here to help. Locally renowned for its fabulous dining and entertainment, this Valentine’s Day there’s a romantic allure to their signature festivities, with special activities and delightful dishes.

Taikun’s Rendez vous Romantique will be filled with gorgeous decor, romantic shows and valentines day inspired dishes, making Tuesday, February 14 undoubtedly a memorable night.

Taikun is launching a new menu for all the love birds this February, with dishes fusing French and pan-Asian cuisine. Whilst you take in the evening’s show, you can indulge in decadent dishes like Korean lamb chops, shrimp gyoza, tuna tacos, pan-seared scallops and seabass.

As there is always room for dessert, polish off your meal with unique chocolate hearts. Guests can dine on an a la carte basis, from 8pm to 3am on Tuesday, February 14.

While the acts on stage may be dazzling, the decor is equally as wow-worthy, with intricate attention to detail, and furnishings reminiscent of a sizzling French cabaret. Especially for Valentine’s, this is further enhanced with bouquets of roses and chocolate hearts on each table. There will be ample opportunity to get snaps of your special day with a photographer taking candid photographs throughout the evening, as well as a photo zone in which you can capture beautiful memories.

Taikun Dubai, Hilton Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, Dubai, 8pm to 3am, Tue Feb 14. Tel: (0)50 307 0941, taikundubai.com

Images: provided