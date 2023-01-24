As Marie Kondo would say: Does this item still spark joy?

If the answer is no, fashion-enthusiasts can now give their shoes, bags, and accessories a second home through the new Level Shoes reselling platform.

Starting from this month, you can turn your pre-loved into re-loved in three simple steps – it really is as easy as one-two-three.

If you were looking for an excuse to give your wardrobe a clear out, this is it…

After entering the details of the products online (gender, category, condition, estimated original retail price, luxury brand name etc), a courier collects the items from your home free of charge. Then, a team of luxury experts check the quality, authenticity, and price the items. Upon the seller’s approval, the items will be listed on Level Shoes Pre-Loved.

There are currently over 30 approved luxury brands available to select, including fashion’s favourite names such as Hermes, Loewe, Tiffany & Co, and Versace.

Once the item finds a new home, sellers will be paid either in cash via bank transfer (up to 50 per cent resale value) or Level Shoes store credit (up to 85 per cent resale value).

Level Shoes Pre-Loved was launched at the end of last year and allows mindful shoppers to purchase rare, luxury, second-hand pieces. The luxury retailer is the first in the region to offer a buyback initiative alongside a complimentary concierge service, making it easier than ever to make space to fall in love with something new.

For those looking to find their high-street or non-luxury clothes a new home, Thrift for Good will exchange your men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing as well as textiles, bags, shoes, and books in return for store credit (Dhs10 per bag). In partnership with Gulf 4 Good, they then donate every dirham of the profit to the Sparkle Foundation in Malawi and, where needed, donate the clothes to help children around the world.

Level Shoes, Ground Floor, Dubai Mall. Tel:800 538 3573. levelshoes.reflaunt.com

Images: Provided