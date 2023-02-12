Found yourself with an empty schedule for the next few days?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like the return of Dubai’s fun foodie festival, a free full moon party, a new family brunch, a world-class skateboarding championship, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, February 3

Satisfy your ramen cravings with a new business lunch

Ramen calm…Spice up your Friday with YUi’s new lunch set menu available weekdays from 12pm to 4pm. For Dhs68 per person, guests will get a special donburi dish of the day accompanied by a choice of delicious full-to-the-brim handmade ramen. All dishes are prepared using the highest quality ingredients from Japan and UAE-based farms and the noodles are made from scratch using Japanese flour and traditional techniques.

YUi, Building 7, Dubai Design District, Dubai. 12pm to 10.30pm, daily. Tel:(0)42434217, selectshopframe.com

A ladies’ night at the races

Calling all fashionistas and horse lovers, hold on to your hats…there’s a ladies’ night taking place at Dubai Racing Club this Friday for an evening of fashion, food, and horses. Dedicated to women, the glamorous evening includes welcome bubbles, canapes, prizes, gift bags, live music, and the chance to network with other incredible ladies. Tickets are priced at Dhs315 and the race begins at 6pm. Oh and don’t forget to dress to impress and don your finest hat or fascinator.

Hats and Horses, Dubai Racing Club, Meydan, Dubai. Friday, February 3, 4.30pm to 10pm. Dhs315. dubairacingclub.com

Get a Taste of Dubai

Dubai’s fun foodie festival is back this weekend from February 3 to February 5 at Media City Amphitheatre, bringing together an expected 15,000 foodies over the three days. The jam-packed itinerary includes some of the region’s best chefs and restaurants, interactive masterclasses, live entertainment, and celebrity chefs including John Torode MBE, Daniel Boulud, Massimo Bottura, and Akira Back will also attend.

Taste of Dubai, Media City Amphitheatre, Feb 3 3pm to 12am, Feb 4 noon to midnight, Feb 5 noon to 10pm, from Dhs75. tasteofdubaifestival.com

Dine inside the ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal

Can’t wait to see inside the Atlantis The Royal? Ahead of the hotel opening to the public on February 10, guests can now get a taste of Peruvian cuisine by acclaimed chef Gastón Acurio. The menu promises traditional Peruvian seafood dishes including Acurio’s signature Peruvian ceviche as well as popular Peruvian street food such as chicken thighs, veal heart, and octopus in potato cream. The menu will be paired with a comprehensive cocktail programme including Peruvian classics infused with Pisco, a Peruvian grape brandy, and iconic cocktails with a Peruvian twist.

La Mar, Mezzanine level, Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. Daily from January 26, 6pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 426 0000. atlantis.com / @lamardubai

Saturday, February 4

Try out a lush new outdoor brunch

Start your weekend right with this fun new family brunch at Address Fountain Views. With incredible views of the infinity pool and Burj Khalifa, the Lush Brunch will satisfy all your cravings with a buffet-style feast, live grill stations, and three hours of unlimited beverages. Guests will have access to the pool as well as live music and entertainment all day long. Packages start from as little as Dhs295 per person…so what are you waiting for?

The Restaurant, Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, Saturdays 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs435 bubbly. Tel:(0)4 245 8888. addresshotels.com

Swap a lime for a Pisco Sours

From Peru to London, and now open in Dubai Marina, Andina promises authentic Peruvian tastes with creative cocktails and a laid-back atmosphere. In celebration of Pisco Sours Day, guests can swap a lime for a Pisco Sours between February 2 to February 5. Open from 11.30am daily, Andina serves up its delicious a la carte menu including ceviches, grilled octopus, panca glazed beef brisket, salmon tiradito, beetroot and cauliflower causa, and anticuchos.

Andina, Dubai Marina Gate Towers, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday, 11.30am to 11,30pm. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 11.30am to 1am. @andinadubai

Celebrate February’s full moon with a Koh Samui-style party

This weekend a full moon is upon us, and to celebrate, Zero Gravity is throwing the ultimate beach party under the stars. This isn’t just any beach party though, the team is going Koh Samui-style, with UV paint, glow-in-the-dark decor, and even a fire show. The free-to-enter event will offer deals on Thai-style drinks buckets, as well as authentic street food stations to really transport you to the island life.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Saturday, February 4, 8pm to 2am, free entry. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Shop at a sustainable pop-up

City Centre Deira has launched a brand new sustainable market running into February 7. It brings together eco-friendly brands and small businesses selling sustainable and environmentally-friendly products including handbags, accessories, vegan skincare, and gift items.

City Centre Deira, Dubai. Free entry until February 7. citycentredeira.com

Sunday, February 5

A one-off culinary experience with Ukrainian celebrity chef Pavlo Moroz

YOY’s chef Pavlo Moroz will host Yuriy Kovryzhenko, a famed Ukrainian chef and TV presenter for a one-off dining experience this February. On the menu will be a selection of traditional dishes served ‘Heston Style’ including Kholodets, meaning cold in Ukrainian, which is tender jellied oxtail served lollypop style, Katchka, a roasted Duck dish with apple and cranberry sauce, served fresh from the Piche oven and Herring Pate, with caviar, in a crispy waffle nest covered in edible flowers. The dinner is taking place on February 4 and February 5 at 6pm.

YOY, Palm West Beach, Dubai Palm Jumeirah, February 4 and 5, 6pm. Dhs400 for the five-course set menu. Tel:(0)50 947 2626. @yoy_dubai

Catch the finals of the epic skateboarding championships

The best skateboarders in the world are currently competing at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah to qualify for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. This Sunday, the finals are taking place from 4pm, banking two new world champions. Visitors and spectators can enjoy fun activities on and off the ramps, including local DJs, pop-ups, food trucks, and a family-friendly festival atmosphere.

Aljada Skate Park, Sharjah. January 29 to February 5. worldskate.org

Tuck into Gordon’s Sunday lunch

Is it really a Sunday without a proper Sunday roast? The newly-launched Gordon’s Sunday Lunch is the perfect way to end the weekend with a range of options from the dry-aged rib and duck-fat roasties to chermoula marinaded whole sea bass. Guests can choose between two courses for Dhs275 or three courses for Dhs325 with a range of delicious desserts like eton mess and sticky toffee pudding. Sunday plans sorted.

Palace Tower, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters, Dubai. Sundays, 12.30pm to 3pm. Dhs275 for two courses, Dhs325 for three courses, Dhs125 per child. gordonramsayrestaurants.com

Smash your way around this new padel court

Padelx has just opened its doors in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) in Dubai – a unique concept hailing from Sweden. Located close to Cluster I in JLT, there are two premium courts available with prices starting from Dhs200 for an hour of healthy fun. Padelx is open daily from 6am to 11pm. Don’t have the equipment? Don’t worry, you can rent the rackets at the venue. Bookings can be done via the Playtomic app or on this link here.

Padelx, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster I, Dubai, prices from Dhs200 (per hour), open daily from 6am to 11pm, bookings required. Tel: (0)50 9574069. @padelx_official

Images: Supplied/Social