For a thrilling, grilling weekend…

There’s not a whole lot that vegetarians and meat eaters agree on when it comes to cuisine. But one rare patch of middle ground we can all get behind, is that fire makes food taste good.

And in recognition of that fact, alongside the consideration that our emirate has some absolutely stunning alfresco spots to spend quality family time, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipality and Transport (DMT) has just released a list of all the parks with free access to barbecue facilities.

So, let’s reach across the culinary divide, and collectively say ‘chars’ to the free-time weekend, with a round up of 42 parks you can get your display your mad grills on. But meat and veggies on clearly designated grill spaces please *claps tongs*.

Abu Dhabi

Across Island Abu Dhabi — Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street — Parks 1, 2, 4 and 5; Dolphin Park (Sheikh Zayed Street); Zaafarana Garden (Muroor Road); Family Park (between Mubarak Bin Muhammad Street and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street); Family Park (on Alhosn Street); Formal Park (Delma Street); Heritage Park (Mina Zayed); Al Saji Gardens (Al Bateen Street); Al Boum Garden (Al Yazwa Street); and Nofal Park (Al Maqir Street).

.@AbuDhabiDMT has listed the designated areas where visitors are permitted to barbecue. Dedicated cooking areas preserve public safety and maintain the appearance of public spaces. pic.twitter.com/f6rzNRC0QY — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 31, 2023

Across Abu Dhabi mainland — Rabdan Park (in Rabdan); Khalifa Park (in Khalifa City); Al Wathba Park and Garden (Al Wathba); Al Khatim Park; Al Adlah Park; Al Kadi Park (in Al Shamkha); Al Barjeel Gardens (in Al Shamkha); Al Fanous Gardens (in Al Shamkha); and Gate Park on Yas Island.

Al Dhafra

Zayed Public Park (Madinat Zayed); Northern Garden (Al Ghayathi City); Al Marfa National Park; and Al Sila’a Public Park.

Al Ain

Al Salamat Family Park; Al Quo’a Family Park; Nahil Park; Muraijib Park (Al Jimi); Al Sulaimi Park (Al Moa’tarid); Al Hayer Park; Al Shawib Park; Al Khaznah Park; Jabal Hafit (as part of camping); Remah Family Park; Remah Family Park; Al Faqa Family Park; Al Foah Family Park; Al Hayer Entertainment Park; Green Mubazzarah Park.

