Sponsored: A day-long deep house event with Anjunadeep? Yes, please…

Fans of house music! Whatever your plans are for this weekend, cancel them because we have a great music update for you.

Dance music’s most respected, progressive record label, Anjunadeep will be at Bohemia Beach at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel this Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The special event will see a stellar lineup of artists celebrating the very best of the label’s melodic focus and mixed compilations. The official round-up of artists includes Daniel Curpen, Franky Wah, James Grant & Jody Wisternoff, Just Her and Simon Doty.

The event starts at 1pm and runs until late, ensuring you can let loose and have fun without losing out on daylight hours.

At FIVE Palm Jumeirah, every Saturday you can soak up the sun in one of the hotel’s deluxe sun loungers, take a day in the beach jacuzzi or stay cool in the stunning glass-lined pool – all while dancing to the crème de la crème of international DJs spinning the best of house tunes.

Want to book your tickets to a weekend of fun? Here are all the prices:

It’s Dhs200 for the ladies including three drinks and Dhs300 for gents with three drinks.

If you pick a spot at the high table, it’s Dhs1,000 and can accommodate four guests. Want a VIP experience? For a crew of four guests, it’s Dhs4,000 but if you have a larger group, it’s Dhs5,000 which can accommodate 10 guests. There are cabanas available and Dhs3,000 will accommodate six guests. The VIP cabana experience is Dhs8,000 and can accommodate 15 guests. All of the packages mentioned here are fully redeemable.

To see the seating plan, get further information or to book tickets, visit this link here.

Bohemia and Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat Feb 11, 1pm to late, Tel: (0)4 455 9988.

Images: FIVE Palm Jumeirah