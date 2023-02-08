Sponsored: Celebrate the day of love at this creative restaurant…

Inventiveness and fun lie at the centre of Trove Dubai making it an idyllic venue to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Located in the Dubai Mall with fountain views and the stunning Burj Khalifa, food and art merge at Trove Dubai creating a menu that is worthy of its own love story.

What to expect?

For one day only on February 14, Trove Dubai is inviting love birds to come and indulge for a minimum spend of Dhs500 per person and have their pick of any dish and drink on the menu, plus shisha.

At the helm of this quirky restaurant is a Cordon Bleu-trained chef who has curated a menu that has an international focus with touches from different cuisines including Pan-Asian, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern. The dishes are all expertly plated with inspiration drawn from Adrien Miller and Andreu Carulla’s creations.

No matter the time of day you visit, you and your loved one can enjoy dishes from the expansive menu.

After an easy breakfast date? Trove has a range of delightfully sweet and savoury options. Start out the breakfast with the classic eggs Benedict on brioche, or opt for a vegetarian-friendly, butter-baked mushroom. There’s even avocado on toast – a popular option for Dubai breakfast goers. Round out your breakfast on a sweet note with a chocolate-loaded ‘croffe goes nuts’.

There are lunch and dinner options that you and your better half can also enjoy. With endless cuisines available, guests are invited to choose from the culinary map and work from there. Craving something from the Med? Grilled octopus awaits, or perfectly bit-sized arancini balls. Looking for a Pan-Asian affair? Sushi and kushiyaki options are aplenty. There are oysters and ebi tempura rolls, a classic wagyu steak, and more – Trove truly has it all.

Trove Dubai has also created special drinks and desserts for the day for their guests. You’ll also find other incredibly creative desserts with chocolate flavours, fruits to share and of course, ice creams and mousses, ’til your heart is content.

Trove, Ground Floor, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, open daily 10am to 2am, Dhs500 minimum spend per person avail on Feb 14. troverestaurant.ae @thetrove