The event is just days away…

This weekend (March 4 and 5) will make the first ever Ultra Abu Dhabi festival at Etihad Park, Yas Island. Dance music fans are already feeling the excitement, as a host of huge DJs, artists and megastars prepare to make their way to the capital.

One name that won’t be there though, is Afrojack, who was billed on the original first release of the line up. Ultra Abu Dhabi announced on their Instagram that the Dutch DJ would no longer be performing due to ‘reasons outside of their control’.

It’s not all bad news, however, as he has been replaced by another huge Dutch artist, Armin Van Buuren. The electronic music heavyweight is sure to get fans excited, as the trance star will be likely bringing with him a huge set of anthems including Blah Blah Blah, This is What it Feels Like, Million Voices and many more.

No stranger to the UAE, Armin Van Buuren was last here performing live in Dubai at the McGettigan’s Fan Zone’s huge New Year’s Eve party. Afrojack fans needn’t worry either, as the artist has a long-standing relationship with the country and we’re sure he’ll be back playing live soon.

Also on the bill for Ultra this weekend, is Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Sasha and Digweed, Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Illenium, Kshmr, and Nghtmre. The second phase line-up revealed that Ilario/Alicante, Kolsch, Mind Against, Nervo, NoraenPure, Pan Pot, Cesqeaux, Dr Phunk, Maddix, Melanie Ribbe and DJ Mykris would also be playing at the festival.

Tickets are still available via PlatinumList, priced the reduced price of Dhs405 per day for regular general access tickets. Two-day passes have also been discounted down to Dhs540 from Dhs600 for general access and Dhs765 down from Dhs850 for premium general access. Get them now via platinumlist.net.