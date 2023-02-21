Sponsored: Kick off with laid-back vibes at The Croft on Friday, then a stylish afternoon in the sky at Observatory on Saturday…

Food, glorious food. If your weekend revolves around dining your way around the world, then listen up. Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites has a duo of brilliant brunches. Whether you’re looking for a wallet-friendly Friday evening feast, or something more refined for your Saturday afternoon, here’s why you need to make a date with this waterfront destination.

Friday is the new Saturday at Brunch Nation at The Croft

What better way to wind into the weekend then getting together with friends for a night out? Don’t break the bank on pricey drinks, and head to this Friday evening brunch of free-flowing food and drinks for Dhs399. Taking place from 7pm to 10pm, a fabulous spread of eats inspired by the culinary diversity of the Commonwealth awaits, with guests invited to fill their boots with Australian-inspired appetisers, main courses treasured in Asia, India and the UK, and desserts with influence from around the world. Highlights include char sui duck, butter chicken and the classic fish and chips. It’s all washed down with unlimited house drinks, and a soundtrack of proper British hits.

The Croft, Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs399.

Sky High Brunch at Observatory Bar & Grill

Palm Jumeirah views and Marina’s enticing skyline provide the backdrop to a stylish Saturday afternoon brunch at Observatory. On the culinary front, expect an exquisite four-course brunch with an array of dishes that include fresh salads, juicy meats and arrays of cold and cooked seafood. Of course, you’ll enjoy three hours of free-flowing drinks, with a house selection of wines, spirits and beers.

Sky High Brunch at Observatory Bar & Grill, Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Saturdays, Dhs499.

For bookings, Tel (0)4 319 4000 or email eatatharbour@marriott.com, marriott.com