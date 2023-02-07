Streets ahead of the rest…

If you’re anything like us then you’re probably missing all the amazing restaurants and food stalls at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Luckily, when it comes to one particular popular vendor, we won’t have to live in nostalgia for much longer. Get bready as the much-loved bakery, Bread Ahead from Borough Market in London will open its first official branch in Dubai, on Wednesday, February 8 in Mall of The Emirates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The kneaded delights captured the hearts of all the foodies at Expo 2020 Dubai, not only for their Instagrammable look but also for their unmatched flavour.

The approach at Bread Ahead is simple; embracing the quality of seasonal ingredients that speak for themselves. The principle that every baked good should look as good as it tastes, from the first bite to the last crumb is exactly what this bakery upholds.

The new branch in the UAE is sleek and modern with gold hardware and turquoise blue accents and white marble tables. Painted imagery of Bread Aheads most beloved dishes are hung from the walls, capturing the true essence of the bakery.

The freshest of doughnuts greet you in the storefront cases. Expect all your faves from chocolate-filled to blackcurrant cheesecake filled and more. Further inside you are greeted by brownies, chocolate chip cookies, carrot cake and the most delectable sourdough pizzas. It’s a food lover’s dream.

Following the success of the bakery school debut during Expo 2020 Dubai, Bread Ahead will also launch a Bakery School later this year.

From bread making to pastry courses, cakes and doughnuts and beyond, it will be the ideal place to experience artisan baking classes whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned baker. It will be the perfect opportunity to learn from experts in the field and develop new tricks and techniques.

You can find Bread Ahead in the Mall of the Emirates on Level One, near Marina Home, and if you’re lost just follow the smell of the delicious baked goods…

Bread Ahead, Level 1, Mall of The Emirates, opens on Wed, Feb 7 2023. @breadaheaduae

Images: Supplied