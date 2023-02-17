Make way for the ‘talabots’…

The UAE’s first delivery robots will be taking to the streets of Dubai from Wednesday, February 15 as part of a three-month pilot programme, launched by the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), and talabat.

For the pilot phase, the talabots will serve Dubai Silicon Oasis residents living within a three-kilometre radius of the Cedre Shopping Centre launch point, to ensure a speedy 15-minute delivery time.

How it works…

Customers can place their orders and track the robots via the talabat app as normal. The high-tech talabots will meet customers at their doorstep.

Following instructions on the app, customers will be able to unlock the secure compartment with a unique access code and take their orders.

The talabots also have in-built sensors and state-of-the-art algorithms that can read their surroundings and easily detect objects in front of them, keeping a safe distance from toddlers and pets.

Tatiana Rahal, managing director at talabat UAE, commented: “A monumental leap towards the future of online food delivery and smart mobility, we are excited and proud to unveil our fleet of talabots, which witnessed great success when they were first introduced in Expo 2020 Dubai, to offer sustainable and seamless delivery experiences to residents in DSO.”

The launch will support Dubai’s delivery drivers in the next generation of sustainable delivery by having the robots cover short-distance deliveries to increase efficiency, fleet optimisation, and reduce carbon emissions. The agreement supports Dubai’s 2030 vision for self-driving technology.

Images: Dubai Media Office