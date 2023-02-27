Sponsored: You won’t want to miss out on this epic festival…

Europe’s biggest urban music festival – Wireless, is making its eagerly-anticipated debut at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on March 11. It’s a sonic celebration of beats from the streets and showcases the best artists from cutting-edge musical genres such as hip-hop, grime, drill, electronica, trip-hop, trap and afrobeats.

On the line-up for this epic one-day event is Travis Scott, M.I.A, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, Ali Gatie, King, Divine and Young Stunners, along with UK drill sergeant K-Trap, Raja Kumari, $kinny, Dizzytooskinny, Dafencii, Casa Vince, DJ Nico, and DJ Liutik.

Like the London festival – which in addition to the incredible line-up of live music, is known for its outstanding food and beverage adventures along with exclusive, engaging activations – Live Nation Middle East has told us to expect an exciting collection of off-stage dining and entertainment adventures.

Tickets are selling out at lightning speed, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to be part of the action. Regular tickets are priced at just Dhs295, which is a small price to pay for a day of unforgettable memories. For golden circle tickets, which put you in prime position, you’ll pay Dhs795. You can get them now via ticketmaster.ae.

Proudly brought to you by Live Nation, fans will be treated to a brilliant day of live music, top urban talent, tasty food and drinks stalls, perfect UAE weather, an unmatched atmosphere and a brilliant location. Wireless Festival is set to be the highlight of the Abu Dhabi music scene calendar.

Wireless Festival Abu Dhabi, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Saturday March 11, Dhs295 general admission. ticketmaster.ae. @wirelessfestme