Dubai Media Office announced on Sunday that the tourism sector saw a huge 97 per cent increase in international visitors between 2021 and 2022, including over 14 million overnight guests, cementing the city as a front-runner in economic growth.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai said that the city’s ability to rapidly accelerate tourism has marked Dubai as a clear frontrunner in the international industry.

Sheikh Hamdan also stated that it was thanks to the steadfast vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai the world’s best city to live, work, and visit. Guided by this visionary leadership and the incredible increase in numbers, the tourism sector has contributed significantly to the emirate becoming a model for excellence in the global economy.

The hotel sector continues to be an integral part of the emirate’s destination promise and the overall growth of the tourism industry. The average occupancy of hotels in 2022 stood at 73 per cent, which is one of the highest in the world with an overall increase of six per cent from 2021. This figure is just short of the 75 per cent pre-pandemic period of 2019.

There are plenty of factors that have aided Dubai in a successful year in tourism. One of the driving factors in this success is the celebrity lead global campaigns. We saw an incredible visit Dubai advertisement, featuring some of Dubai’s most famous landmarks, starring Hollywood stars like Jessica Alba and Zac Efron. The success can not be celebrated without the mention of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which contributed outstandingly to the performance in 2022. The six-month-long event attracted over 24 million visits.

The culinary excellency in Dubai also cements the city as a rich and creative melting pot, with a dining scene that attracts visitors and accolades from around the globe. Dubai’s food and beverage scene features around 13,000 restaurants and cafes. Just recently, MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced and the top two venues were all Dubai-based restaurants.

