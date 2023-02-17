Sponsored: Who doesn’t want an extra little Fuego in their life..?

Every now and again a new restaurant hits the Dubai scene with sufficient energy to cause a rift in the party-time continuum. And En Fuego, at Atlantis The Palm, is exactly this type of energy.

It’s an unapologetic fever dream of Latin nights, neon lights and adrenalin-fuelled kaleidoscoping sights. The fiesta’s party-starting ringleader and spiritual talisman is the enigmatic — Don Fuego, and his new brunch Saturday brunch is primed to stuff a pinata full of samba, electrcic gastronomy and wild times into your weekend.

And in addition to dazzling dining, brunchers will be able to supplement their supper with views over some the most exhilarating theatrical entertainment you’ll find throughout the whole of Dubai’s cuisine scene.

Rio Grande

Inspired by Rio’s legendary Mardis Gras street celebrations — Vida del Carnaval offers packages from Dhs350 (for soft, the house option is Dhs450 and sparkling is Dhs550).

On the menu are a collection of the chef’s favourites from across the Avocaderia, Crudos & Marinados, Bites, Parrilla, and Postres ranges, accompanied by the fire and spice of live cooking stations.

And there’s more frenetic dining drama in the form of a dish known only as the ‘exploding pinata’, there’s a muy loco Lemon Cake parade alongside some cheeky dry ice magic and the fully sombreros-in-the-air undertaking of a three-meter Tiny Taco Train, a feat that firmly resigns the conga line to the annals of history.

Carnival credentials

The En Fuego Vida del Carnaval Saturday Brunch represents the collision point of exciting, expertly crafted Central and South American cuisine; extravagant-themed interior design; an electrically-charged fire-vibe atmosphere from the people behind some of Dubai’s most iconic brunching adventures; and spectacular performances from the venue’s talented team of entertainers.

En Fuego, Atlantis The Palm, Plam Jumeirah, every Saturday 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs350, house Dhs450 and sparkling Dhs550. @enfuegodubai

