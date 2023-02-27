With serene green views of the Eastern Mangroves…

As part of the grand opening celebrations of chic new Euro-smash ristorante, Amano — the owners are pouring a pretty ‘pazzo’ happy hour deal, daily between 5pm and 7pm. Available until March 5, diners at the restaurant will be able to enjoy free-flow beer and wine, with no charge. None, it’s *gestures excitedly in Italian* completely free. And not in that mafia movie “it’s free for now, but at some point you will get the call” kind of way.

Located on the verdant shores of the Eastern Mangroves complex in Al Kheeran, Amano is open now and offering open invites to la bella vita.

Ciao Amano

In addition to opening celebrations, hospitality, missing World Cups and creating what is likely the best collection of carbs for any cuisine on the planet, Italians are also very good at establishing and honouring priorities. There’s central reverence placed on food — epicurean feasts forged from fresh produce and sophisticated sips; friends and family are crucial too, as is creating spaces where communal bonds can be celebrated; and then there’s the emphasis placed on passion in purpose and a life lived in the great outdoors.

That’s amore

With a choice of seating between the stunning alfresco space overlooking the enchanting greens of the Eastern Mangroves, or amongst the suave, stylish interiors, Amano really does reflect these priorities.

It also goes hard on the classic carbs too, signature dishes include Sicilian arancini, bresaola rucola, rigatoni alla nerano, filetto di manzo, and passion fruit panna cotta.

To ensure the mixology is worthy of the Amalfi energy, the bar’s beverage menu was curated by The Wise King, recognised as one of the 50 Best Bars in 2022. Heading up the signature cocktail cast list is — the Blue Angel of Amano, The Italian Highball and Shades of Blue. Forza azzurri indeed.

Talking about the launch of this, her latest culinary concept, Deepti Chawla, Founder, Infiniti Holdings said: “Enjoy lavish brunches and languorous weekends amidst a vibrant space of live entertainment and kids’ activities by the lagoon. Amano’s elegant yet casual atmosphere is perfect for a romantic dinner, a family meal, a business lunch, or a night out with friends”.

Amano, Al Kheeran, Eastern Mangrove, daily midday to 11pm. Tel: (055) 128 8635, @amano_easternmangroves

Images: Provided