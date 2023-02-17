Table for two, please…

Since shutting its doors at the original La Mer branch in late 2022, Masti is finally ready to reopen and welcome guests at its brand new location inside the Dubai Edition Hotel. The doors will officially open on Monday, February 20 – so start making those dinner plans.

The Indian restaurant has gone from strength to strength since it first opened. A stellar dining experience that fuses modernity with tradition, colour and flavour creating a new kind of expression of New India.

With Chef Prashanat Chipkar at the helm, the menu will pay homage to the imaginative reinterpretation of authentic Indian cuisine that is designed to take patrons on a tour with signature dishes. For the old fans, don’t worry – signature dishes such as the tandoori chicken bao and Malabar fish will still be on the menu. But also expect new dishes like a watermelon Bhakri or ghee roast bone marrow.

The venue remains one that embodies being brave and different, with an unapologetically rich aesthetic. The new venue sports bold and bright colours, with velvet seating and the same iconic round-bulbed lighting. Naturally, the stained glass elephant is still at the centrepiece of the bar.

Masti fans have been waiting for the reopening with bated breath and it’s only fitting that a restaurant with a reputation such as theirs opens in the Dubai Edition Hotel.

Other restaurants at The Edition Hotel

The sleek and modern hotel is home to come other, equally incredible restaurants such as the Japanese Sumosan, which is the perfect blend of authentic Japanese cuisine with a modern flair. Or, Ergo, a disruptive nightlife experience that is known for its stellar list of cocktails and Mediterranean cuisine.

Masti, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, opens Mon February 20. Will be open Mon to Thu 5pm to 1am, Fri to Sat 12.30pm to 2a, amd Sun 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (800) 627 84 @mastidubai

Images: Supplied