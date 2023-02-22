Sponsored: The traditional festival is back giving visitors the chance to relive, revive, and reimagine…

Returning for its second edition, Abu Dhabi’s Maritime Heritage Festival is taking place at Abu Dhabi Corniche, A’l Bahar from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 26.

Prepare to discover a traditional maritime village, recreating a coastal trading community with an exciting blend of inspiring crafts, souqs, storytelling, performances, demonstrations, and traditional culinary experiences.

The festival will retrace the journey of those who lived in rhythm with Abu Dhabi’s tides through experiences including the fish auction, artisanal workshops, Emirati foods, and traditional performances.

Tickets are priced at Dhs30 for adults and Dhs15 for children aged between five and 12 years old, with children under five free. You can get them here now: abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

The festival is split into different communities: the Trading Village is where visitors will learn all about textiles, embroidery, and traditional crafts while over in the Fishing Village, you can join the excitement of a daily auction reenactment and taste fish at its freshest by skilled local seafood cooks.

Get involved in traditional game tournaments such as Al Khish Khash Yeteeh and Al Karabi at the Games Arena and enjoy a beachside picnic in AlSeefah while cheering on the rowing teams as they compete for the trophy.

The whole family can get involved with children’s workshops including storytelling, dhow-building, and making percussion instruments.

Plus, don’t miss the chance to see incredible traditional performing arts from mesmerising sea chants to a nightly immersive show of music, poetry, and movement.

To see the full festival schedule, visit abudhabiculture.ae

Abu Dhabi Corniche, A’l Bahar, Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 26. Sunday to Thursday 4pm to 11pm, Friday to Saturday 4pm to 12am. Dhs30 per person, Dhs15 children, under five go free. abudhabiculture.ae

Images: Provided