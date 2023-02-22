Sponsored: This gorgeous beach club just got a little bit more luxe…

Nikki Beach Dubai is known as one of Dubai’s most iconic beach clubs and rightfully so. The beach club sports blue and white accents, with vibey music all day long and paired with its extensive list of drinks and nibbles, beach clubgoers are guaranteed to have a smile on their face.

The beach and pool club is renowned for its mix of live entertainment and incredible vibes. Since its opening in 2016, Nikki Beach quickly became a staple for anybody looking for a one-of-a-kind barefoot luxury experience that stays fun and fresh.

And it’s about to become a lot more popular with the introduction of its cool VIP cabanas. It is the beach club’s newest enhancement in a series of upgrades to the venue, since the opening of Nikki Beach’s celebration suite.

What to expect

The private cabanas come equipped with individual temperature-controlled pools, daybeds for relaxing, and beautiful shrubbery as partitioning. The cabanas overlook the entire beach club and are perfect for clubgoers seeking a more refined and exclusive beach club experience.

Guests are welcome to dine from the eclectic menu of light and fresh dishes. From salads to sushi, ceviche and grilled seafood – all from the privacy of their own cabana. Alternatively, head down to the stunning bar and lounge area to enjoy the same delights. VIP cabana guests are also welcome to stroll over to the bigger pool, too.

For entertainment, there is always something going on over and around the pool from resident and guest DJs as well as in-house saxophonists, percussionists and more Regardless of where you choose to spend the day at Nikki Beach, you’re guaranteed amazing vibes and fantastic service.

Nikki Beach Dubai (beach club & restaurant), Pearl Jumeirah, open Tue to Sun from 11am to 8pm, Dhs4,000 for up to 7 guests, and Dhs 5,000 for up to 10 guests, Tue to Thu. Dhs6,000 for up to 7 guests, and Dhs7,000 for up to 10 guests both fully redeemable on F&B and bottle service, Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 376 6162 dubai.nikkibeach.com @nikkibeachdubai

Images: Supplied