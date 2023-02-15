Sponsored: The Dubai Polo Gold Cup is a fun day out for all the family…

The biggest polo event on the Al Habtoor Polo Club calendar is back, as the venue hosts the IFZA Gold Cup, Dubai Open for the 14th year running on Saturday March 4.

The perfect occasion to glam up for a chic day out, descending on the Al Habtoor Polo Club will be world class polo players from around the world. But it’s not just for polo fans, everyone is welcome to enjoy this brilliant day out, with brunch packages, family-friendly fun and so much more across the day.

Of course, the star of the show is the final match in the prized Gold Cup, but there’s plenty more to look forward to.

For those looking to wow in the style stakes, the Gold Lounge invites the style set to enjoy a fashion show, while live entertainment will wow guests throughout the afternoon. Once the Gold Cup winner has been crowned, it’s eyes to the skies at the Gold Lounge for a dazzling fireworks display to conclude festivities.

Little visitors can enjoy endless hours of fun at the kids area, where you’ll find a bouncy castle, pony rides and more.

For those looking for a laidback afternoon in the sun, there’s a lovely picnic area for you to relax and enjoy the festivities, as well as a food truck corner and a shopping village to shop local artisans.

Packages

Picnic gazebo

Book a picnic gazebo for 4 or 8 guests and have everything taken care of. For Dh1,350, you’ll get entry for four people, a parking pass and a picnic basket filled with all you’ll need for an afternoon meal. For Dhs2,800, you’ll get entry for eight people, two parking passes and two picnic baskets.

The Garden by Il Pastaio

Start your afternoon with a buffet brunch and free-flowing drinks at The Garden by Il Pastaio, a pop-up from the Habtoor City Italian restaurant that will be located in the polo field. You’ll then have entry to the event and VIP access to the gold lounge. It’s Dhs1,500 per person.

Gold Lounge

For a VIP day out, book a table in the Gold Lounge for Dhs5,000. Here, you and nine friends will be treated to prime polo views and an elegant atmosphere. There’s four parking passes and a minimum spend on food and drink applies.

Entry only

Standard tickets are priced at Dhs195, while parking passes are Dhs150.

IFZA Gold Cup 2023, Al Habtoor Polo Club, Dubai, 10am onwards, Saturday March 4, tickets from Dhs150. alhabtoorpoloclub.com