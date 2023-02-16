Sponsored: Enjoy three drinks for Dhs99 this weekend…

We’re always on the lookout for a brilliant deal, but often the best ones are reserved for the weekdays when we could do without a night on the town. Our search has been successful though, as Wavebreaker Beach Bar and Grill in JBR has just launched an epic sundowner offer, which runs every Friday and Saturday.

Found at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach, the cool space is offering all guests three drinks for Dhs99 every Friday and Saturday between 3pm and 9pm. The weekend sundowners deals is complemented by live entertainment in the form of resident DJ Naomi, so you’re guaranteed a chilled sunset session by the beach.

What’s more, for those of you looking to extend your beach day, the pool and beach access pass is only Dhs99 per person. If you’re watching your wallet this month, this is the perfect solution to save your dirhams and still enjoy a great weekend.

It’s not all about drinks either, there’s a huge food menu with all your favourite dishes on offer, from salads, to sandwiches and super-size burgers. For a taste from the charcoal grill, be sure to order the buffalo chicken wings in BBQ sauce, or the Wavebreaker ultimate BBQ burger and Wavebreaker’s signature jumbo grilled prawns.

Looking for something lighter? We recommend the watermelon and Greek feta salad and a mean green detox salad packed with nutrients served plain or with prawns. You won’t regret it.

Whether you’re planning a day out with the family, or booking in a long overdue catch up with friends, Wavebreaker Beach Bar and Grill has the ideal spot to host you and your crew.

Wavebreaker Beach Bar and Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach, JBR, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. hilton.com