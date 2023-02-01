Perfect for when the city gets a bit too stuffy…

Getting out of the city isn’t always an option. But there are plenty of cleverly designed bars and cafes in Dubai that can make you feel like you’re sipping on a cool drink in the garden.

Here are 12 beautiful, botanical, garden-themed bars and cafes to check out in Dubai.

Amazonico

It’s famed as a celebrity hotspot in Madrid, and Dubai residents have been flocking to experience European hotspot, Amazonico, since it opened in DIFC in 2019. Occupying a sprawling three-storey space in Gate Village Pavilion, Amazonico comprises of a Copacabana-inspired rooftop bar, mid-level restaurant and ground floor lounge. The restaurant is seriously wow-worthy and has to be seen to be experienced, with plush green foliage, detailed prints and gilded fixtures. Guests can expect to feast on array of Latin American inspired dishes and drinks, fuelled by influences from Europe and beyond.

Amazonico, Gate Village Pavillon, DIFC, 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

The Farm

Inside Al Barari, the botanic residential community on the outskirts of Dubai, you’ll find healthy eating restaurant, The Farm. A leafy, tranquil oasis, we recommend you book ahead early on weekends, as this place quickly packs out with breakfasters. As well as serving up wholesome food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, The Farm frequently houses pop-up markets, cooking classes and child-friendly activities.

The Farm, Al Barari, daily 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

Seva Table

With its pretty rugs, tree stumps for tables and colourful plants, all hidden behind high walls, entering the garden of Seva Table feels a bit like Alice In Wonderland meets a zen garden. The wellness destination has everything you need for a healthy life, from an outdoor space dedicated to fitness classes to an extensive raw food menu and regular reiki and chakra healing workshops.

Villa 5/1b, 27b Street, Jumeirah Beach Road, daily 8am to 10pm Tel: (0)56 534 2899 . sevaexperience.com

The London Project

This leafy, split-level restaurant and bar is inspired by an English country garden, with floor to ceiling windows that make for a fluid indoor/outdoor space. Found right under the wheel of Ain Dubai, pull up a seat by the bar or gaze out over the city skyline from a perch on the terrace and make your way through their inventive menu of international eats and serves.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 2am and Sat to Sun 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)54 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

Treehouse

Treehouse at Taj Dubai is the kind of spot that gets wild on the weekend, with Secret Wonderland Brunch taking over every Saturday, but it’s also a great spot for more chilled drinks mid-week. Inspired by, unsurprisingly, a treehouse, it’s a cosy yet stylish outdoor lounge with rustic wooden tables, comfy sofas and some of the best Burj Khalifa views in town. As you’d expect from the name, there’s plenty of lush vegetation, too.

Treehouse, Taj Hotel, Business Bay, open Sun to Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri 6pm to 3am and Sat 1pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 438 3100 @treehousedubai

Vii

Bringing the outdoors inside is the terrace at Vii Dubai. The part-lounge, part-nightclub might be known primarily as a late-night spot, but before it turns into a full-blown nightclub, the fully air-conditioned glass dome is a beautiful place to grab a drink. The narrow dome is lined with enough lush vines across the walls and ceiling that it’s enough to make you feel like you’re dining alfresco. Stick around until later and make your way to one of their regular retro, house or urban nights.

Vii, Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 750 5777 @viidubai

Flair 5

In the heart of the financial centre of the city, you’ll find Flair 5. The secret garden-style bar opened in 2018 and serves up botanical cocktails and floral-inspired dishes from its lush perch on the terrace of the Ritz Carlton DIFC. It’s split-level, with big booths designed for larger groups covered in floral trellises, and high tables line the area around the bar, which is also kitted out in lavish florals. Head down on a Wednesday for their weekly ladies’ night, or book early to get a seat at their lively Secret Garden Saturday brunch.

Flair No. 5, The Ritz Carlton, DIFC, daily 5pm to 4am. Tel: (0)4 372 2323. ritzcarlton.com

Eden

This absolutely stunning gem of an outdoor bar is an idyllic escape for those looking for a bit more greenery in their lives. Eden is a welcome contrast to the concrete jungle that surrounds it. Located within Belcanto, the gorgeous restaurant located in the Dubai Opera, the views of the Burj Khalifa are unparalleled. Luscious greenery surrounds the bar, with rattan furniture to compliment the jungle chic vibes.

Eden, outdoor bar in Belcanto Restaurant, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, open daily from 7pm to 3am. @belcantodxb

Saya Brasserie

Breakfast but make it fashion at Saya Brasserie. With locations scattered around Dubai, this is the perfect choice to catch up with your friends. This cafe is a beautiful backdrop to shoot some candid’s before you tuck into some really good food. The greenery may not be very green but there sure is a lot of it. Flaky croissants and tasty toasties are on the menu along with delectable lotus pancakes and brioche crunchy French toast.

Saya Brasserie, various locations including City Walk, Wasl 51 and The Pointe. saycafe.ae

Monkey Bar

Perched on the rooftop of 25Hours One Central and adorned in untamed fauna with stunning views of the sunset and the Museum of the Future, is ultra-Instagrammable Monkey Bar. The photo-ops continue with the sleek booths on split levels set within ornate gold cages, and low lying seating lining the lush green edges.

Monkey Bar, 25Hours One Central, Trade Center Street, Sun to Thur 5pm to 2am. Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. monkeybardubai.com

Mama Zonia

Located in the much loved Pier 7 in the Dubai Marina, this Amazonian restaurant transports guests to an exotic but urban jungle. Their interiors have a maximalist vibe with shrubbery surrounding the restaurant as well as plant decals printed on the furniture. Serving up a Peruvian delicacies you can expect a variety of dishes including ceviche, tacos and naturally a range of delicious steaks.

Mama Zonia, Second floor of Pier 7, Dubai Marina, open Sun to Fri midday to 2am. Tel: (0)4 240 4747 @mamazoniadxb

Black Flamingo

One of the newest editions to the Dubai scene, straight out of Miami. Black Flamingo is a gorgeously glam restaurant that is opulent in all the best ways possible. Also boasting maximalist interiors, there is greenery scattered across the entire venue with patterns and shrubbery clashing in the chicest way possible. At the culinary helm is star chef Reif Othman, who presents a fusion of Latin and Caribbean creole dishes. Sit down for dinner and then dance the night away at this divine vibey restaurant.

Black Flamingo, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, open Mon to Fri 5pm to 3am and Sat to Sun 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 513 4777 @blackflamingodxb

