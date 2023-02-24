Robert De Niro, Mel Gibson and Liam Neeson on the big screen…

Cinema fans, there are plenty of new films to watch on the big screen this week. Now, while many of them are action films starring big names, there a cute family-friendly children’s flicks to catch, too.

So, grab some nachos and a slushie and enjoy the film.

On The Line

A playful game of cat and mouse between radio presenter Elvis and someone that phoned in quickly takes a dark turn as the presenter’s family has been kidnapped. The drama escalates further when the kidnapper announces that he has placed a bomb at the radio station that will blow up the entire building.

Cast: Mel Gibson, Paul Spera, William Moseley

Genre: Action

Tickets: Book here

Transfusion

Thrust into a criminal underworld, an ex-special forces operative must do what he can to prevent his son from being taken from him. This means thieving and robbery, rather than more traditional means of making money – because that would make for a far less interesting film.

Cast: Phoebe Tonkin, Sam Worthington, Matthew Nable

Genre: Action

Tickets: Book here

Missing

Sometimes when your mum asks you to do something – it’s better to just listen and this movie is a textbook example of that statement. When her mother goes on vacation to Colombia, June throws parties and has a great time, unsupervised. Things take a very serious and sudden turn when her mother never returns home. June throws herself into a rabbit hole of trying to find her mom but instead, finds paper trails of evidence that her mother and her boyfriend may not be who they seem…

Cast: Nia Long, Storm Reid, Ken Leung

Genre: Thriller

Tickets: Book here

Marlowe

Set in the 1930s, Detective Philip Marlowe is thrown into an investigation surrounding one of the most influential families in the Bay Area – The Cavendish’s. Expect an intriguing conspiracy theory about how the former lover of Clare Cavendish went missing.

Cast: Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange

Genre: Mystery

Tickets: Book here

Creed III

The third installation of the Creed films sees Adonis Creed thriving in his career and family life. When a childhood friend Damien resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. A face-off between friends becomes anything but friendly.

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Johnathan Majors

Genre: Action

Tickets: Book here

Savage Salvation

A recovering addict goes off the rails when his fiancee dies at the hands of the drug dealers in the town. In an attempt to avenge her, he begins to hunt them down. A sheriff and detective get involved to try and stop him before he turns the entire town into a blood bath.

Cast: Robert De Niro, Jack Huston, Quavo

Genre: Action

Tickets: Book here

Epic Tails: Argonauts

The peaceful and prosperous city of Yolcos is threatened by Posiedan and a young and adventurous mouse, along with a cat she has adopted end up helping a now-old Jason and the Argonauts in their quest to save the city.

Cast: Rob Beckett, Giovanna Fletcher, Josh Widdicombe

Genre: Animation

Tickets: Book here