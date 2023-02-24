Sponsored: Your weekend brunch plans just got an upgrade…

Brunch by Nobu has officially launched at Nobu Dubai, offering an extraordinary dining experience that combines exceptional food, drinks, and entertainment. This new brunch concept is designed to take guests on a stimulating journey of sensory delight, with a resident DJ set and live entertainment featuring sophisticated instrumentals that will elevate the ambiance in the dining room.

Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Chef Damien and his team showcase Nobu’s best signature dishes, with live cooking stations and a premium caviar trolley for those looking for a little extra luxury. Guests can upgrade to the Champagne and caviar package for unlimited bubbly and the addition of the caviar trolley, which offers a selection of signature dishes featuring delectable caviar in every bite.

The new Nobu features an awe-inspiring view from the expansive terrace, which serves as the perfect backdrop for the sultry soundtrack provided by the resident DJ. The menu boasts celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s iconic black cod miso, premium wagyu beef tacos with a Japanese twist, and Dubai’s best sushi.

Brunch by Nobu offers three different packages to cater to different preferences and budgets. The Champagne package, priced at Dhs795, offers unlimited bubbly and access to the caviar trolley. The alcoholic drinks package, priced at Dhs675, provides access to all house drinks available during brunch. The non-alcoholic drinks package, priced at Dhs575, offers a selection of refreshing mocktails and soft drinks.

Brunch by Nobu promises to be an unforgettable experience that will take guests on a culinary and entertainment journey like no other. Whether you are looking to indulge in premium dishes, sip on unlimited Champagne, or simply enjoy a refreshing mocktail while taking in the stunning views of Dubai, Brunch by Nobu has something for everyone. Book your reservation now and get ready for a sensory adventure that will leave you craving more.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs575 soft drinks, Dhs675 house drinks, Dhs795 Champagne. @nobudubai