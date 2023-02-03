Our favourite place in the world…

From famous landmarks to skyline shots, here’s what we found this week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on Instagram.

And if you have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post. Note: It has to be on your grid in order for us to share it.

We can’t get enough of this architecture…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristoffer Dela Torre (@kristop_dela)

The beauty of the full moon…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonjour Dubaï (@dubai_bonjour)

The magical Bluewaters…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ralph Emerson De Peralta (@ralphemerson_deperalta)

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque looking beautiful as ever…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movin Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪 (@movinabudhabi)

This is your cue to take a boat trip…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad here 😇 (@flydubai.uae)

This weather is perfect for a trip to the desert…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise S (@talesfromthedunes)

The full moon is out in full force…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D U B A I _ M F (@dubai_mf)

Sharjah Mosque at sunrise…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishas Ahmed ✨ (@nishas_ahmed)

Images: Instagram