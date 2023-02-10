Our favourite place in the world…

Clear skies and golden hues make a major appearance in this week’s hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on Instagram.

And if you have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

The Magical Louvre Abu Dhabi…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by naikmiran_photography (@naikmiran)

Downtown at golden hour…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PETRA Grabuschnigg (@petragrabuschnigg)

Mornings in the Marina…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonjour Dubaï (@dubai_bonjour)

Sliding into the weekend like…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PETRA Grabuschnigg (@petragrabuschnigg)

Have a blessed Friday…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billal.explore (@billal.explore)

We are living for this magical weather…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dubai_2.0

What’s your nickname for these towers?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movin Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪 (@movinabudhabi)

Views of the city from Meydan…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad here 😇 (@flydubai.uae)

Sunset at Pier 7…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous Dubai 🙌 (@famous___dubai)

Images: Instagram