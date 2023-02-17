The What’s On Lock In is returning to Dubai…

The What’s On Lock In is back, and this time, we’re taking our epic weekend-long bash to the shiny new Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, from Saturday, March 4 to Sunday, March 5.

‘What’s a Lock In?’ you say. Oh, only the best staycation deal in the UAE, where a mere Dhs699 per couple brings you a weekend full of fun for you and your roomie.

You’ll enjoy early check-in, a whole orientation area of activities, brunch followed by an after-party before you retreat to your room for a good night’s sleep. In the morning, you’ll enjoy breakfast, more activities, and some poolside fun before you checkout.

Is there a better staycay deal than the What’s On Lock In? That would be a hard no.

Here’s a look at the itinerary:

Saturday, March 4

Your weekend kicks off with an early 10am check-in. Then there’s a quick orientation session where you will be handed your wristbands and itinerary and then you are free to check out the fun activities we have lined up for you.

For the lads, Bristles and Mane will be offering free beard trims and quick cuts and for the ladies, TEP Factor will have some brilliant challenges to take on, head to Henna by Z for some non-permanent tattoo art, and Paralia will be showcasing and selling its pretty beachwear.

From here, you can head on to brunch which takes place at Origins between 12.30pm and 4pm. We’ve hooked you up with the house beverage package. And if your favourite flavours are a taste for adventure, our friends at TEP Factor will be back with more opportunities to flex your brain and brawn.

Post brunch, party on at the Sixth Terrace from 4pm to 12am where we’ve sorted you out with five free drinks, a live DJ, as well as 25 per cent off the rest of your drinks. Fancy staying out for dinner? Enjoy 25 per cent off the menu at Origins.

Sunday, March 5

After a good night’s sleep, the next day you’ll be treated to breakfast on the Sixth Terrace.

Hopefully, you won’t be suffering with too much of a sore head, as there’s a yoga session happening on the pool deck from 8am to 9am.

Those puzzle-possessed enigma merchants, TEPfactor, are back for more on Sunday. This time around they’re bringing contraptions from their brand new (What’s On approved) BoxedIn adventure — encapsulating all the phenomenal thrill of an escape room challenge, in an itty bitty space. There’s also a chance to get creative with a candle-making session from ARTfem on Sunday morning.

Then, soak up some sun and enjoy 25 per cent off snacks and sips at the rooftop pool before checking out at 2pm.

The pricing

The What’s On Lock In: Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club is priced at Dhs699, which includes all the above for two adults. Note that the Dhs15 tourism fee will be deducted online and paid upon check-in at the hotel.

Vida, Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 550 8888. Dhs684 plus tourism fee of Dhs15 per bedroom per night paid at check-in. Click to book.