A chic hotel on bustling Palm West Beach

There is no shortage of immaculate hotels on Palm Jumeirah, and one thing is for certain, the Radisson Beach Resort on Palm West Beah is no different – from gorgeous interiors to fantastic restaurants to dine to your heart’s content.

We checked-in to check it out.

The location

Palm Jumeirah is arguably one of the most premium locations for tourists and residents looking for a seaside escape. Being situated on Palm West Beach means that there are some spectacular things to do just outside of Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah. Directly on the beach in front of the hotel are Koko Bay and February 30, among several other popular beach clubs.

The look and feel

Upon entry, we’re instantly greeted by a spiral staircase, finished with a modern cement and wood effect. The rest of the hotel follows a similar vibe, with beige and cream accents accompanied by black hardware, as well as ceiling-hanging egg chairs, and rattan low seating, which makes for an overall relaxed beach chic feel.

The room

We check into a Premium Room with a sea view, and it doesn’t disappoint. There are also Corner Premium Rooms, as well as Superior Rooms and One Bedroom Suites. The size of the Premium Room is ample, with all the usual suspects, including a king-size bed, an armchair next to a wood-top table and a dressing table with a gorgeous round mirror. The towels are exceptionally soft and fluffy, which gives a spa feel to the open-plan bathroom. The interior style of the room follows that of the hotel, with beige accents and black hardware.

The facilities

The hotel has its own private beach area, and located on the first floor are a lively private pool and bar. However, for a more exclusive vibe, there’s Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum on the rooftop. The hotel’s pool bar is decorated with clay pots and intriguing pourers and decanters atop the counters, providing conversation starters between guests and staff. A rejuvenating health club and spa are also on offer for those looking for a relaxing spa break.

The food and drink

Radisson Beach Resort is home to a Latin-inspired lounge, Esco-Bar, as well as Black Flamingo, which aims to transport guests to vibrant Miami. For dinner though, we opt to try the rooftop restaurant, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum. Here, guests enjoy luxe pool vibes by day and divine Italian cuisine by night, boasting crisp white and azure fixtures and fittings that only complement the stunning sea view. The attentive staff couldn’t do enough for us, from recommending cocktails to guiding us through a menu of authentically Italian dishes. Options include a catch of the day, perfectly cooked rib-eye steaks, and pastas galore; we were spoiled for choice. A buffet breakfast is served on the first floor, meaning we could get our fill of delicious pastries and freshly brewed coffee.

The room rates

A one-night stay in a Premium Room with sea view and breakfast included in January will cost from Dhs1,600 per night, plus taxes.

Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 217 5555. radissonhotels.com