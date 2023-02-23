The art and food world come together…

When you think of Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first thing that pops to mind is stunning valuable pieces of art. For the next nine weeks, however, even foodies will be flocking on over as Salt Camp has returned.

That’s right, Salt Camp has set up camp at the iconic destination inviting all art and food enthusiasts to its latest venue. Now besides the stunning white architecture by Jean Nouvel, visitors will now see bold and vibrant pink tents rising from the museum.

As for the theme? Salt Camp calls its new campaign ‘The art has left the frame’ so guests can experience works of art like never before. Through the campaign, Salt invites guests to answer some deep (but also, fun) questions, including ‘What would Mona Lisa do if she left her frame? What do you envision she would do out in the world?’

Something interesting to think about, right? This is a concept that has been done for the first time by Salt Camp, but we may say, it’s pretty intriguing. Leonardo da Vinci’s famed portrait isn’t the only one, as there are eight famous historical artists that have been chosen to be part of Salt Camp’s food and art journey. You can also expect reinterpretations of pieces from the Louvre Abu Dhabi and international artists.

It’s also a great way for the Louvre Abu Dhabi to break down the barriers that prevent people from discovering the magic of art by making it accessible to everyone.

At the centre of Salt Camp visitors can sit, gaze and warm up around a glowing fire pit while admiring the alluring beauty of art and culture. For entertainment, culturally inspired live performances will take place on an elevated stage.

While you will walk away with plenty of fun memories, you will also be able to shop for fashion pieces designed in collaboration with the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The founders Deem al Bassam and Amal al Marri share, ‘Art and culture are at the heart of everything we do at Salt. We believe in pushing the boundaries of traditional artistic expression and finding new ways to connect our community through shared experiences. Our latest endeavour is all about celebrating the beauty of the simple things in life and bringing people together for an immersive, artistic cultural experience that you won’t soon forget.’

Can’t wait to visit? The camp opens tomorrow, February 23 until April. It is open from 12pm to 12am.

Salt Camp x Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, from Feb 23, @findsaltcamp