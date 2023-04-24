The authentic Thai eatery is the latest addition to the food scene at Yas Mall…

Abu Dhabi diners, the wait is over: Sticky Rice is now serving up its bona fide Thai dishes in the capital. The authentic Thai eatery came from humble beginnings in JVC to become one of Dubai’s favourite foodie gems. And now Sticky Rice is serving up its tasty dishes at Yas Mall.

The restaurant is currently in soft opening phase, and from the first few images shared to Instagram, it looks like a more modern iteration of the original. The sleek hues of black and creamy coffee are interrupted with bright pops of orange and yellow, and vibrant artworks line the walls. It’s contemporary, but still quirky. Kew, the duck mascot synonymous with the restaurant, is emblazoned at the entrance, and there’s even an arcade game filled with plush Kew toys for guests to try and get their hands on.

On the menu, you can expect the inventive Thai dishes inspired by Bangkok’s bustling markets known and loved in Dubai. Think sticky tamarind chicken wings, shrimp pad Thai and of course, mango sticky rice. But there’s new additions too. Sticky Rice Abu Dhabi is home to a ‘Thai Roti Theater,’ which will serve up delicious Thai stuffed rotis with fillings of banana with condensed milk and Nutella. Yum.

The Sticky Rice story so far

Sticky Rice first opened in 2019, the brainchild of mother and son Amena “Mama” Rakkuson and her son, Mo Abedin. Sadly, in early 2021 the restaurant was forced to close due to a Covid-19 outbreak, and during that time Amena “Mama” Rakkuson sadly passed away. Due to the support of the community, Sticky Rice was able to reopen for deliveries in March 2021, and in September, the restaurant reopened as an expanded dine-in restaurant with additional seating.

