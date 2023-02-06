Sanskara will bring a Bali-inspired paradise to the city next month…

Looking to de-stress and switch off? Welcome to Sanskara, a wellness space, day retreat and chic eatery, opening its doors in Jumeirah on March 14.

Transforming a multi-storey villa in Al Safa 2, Sanskara promises a ‘simple, clean, conscious and mindful approach’ through an accessible, diverse and inclusive wellness offering.

A first look at Sanskara shows the space is set to be a visual sensation: an earthy palette is complimented by lots of leafy green spaces, all designed to instantly relax visitors. Plush seating areas, calming treatment rooms and wellness studios have all been cleverly designed to offer instant zen.

Private therapy and group sessions will be offered by expert practitioners from doctors and therapists, to yogis and energy healers. Expect to be able to attend everything from yoga and meditation classes to wellness workshops across five events spaces, including a beautiful rooftop perfect for events in the cooler months.

Inviting guests to come for breakfast, lunch or dinner will be Sanskara’s conscious eatery, offering a menu packed with clean, locally-sourced dining options. Catering to all needs, keto, paleo, plant-based and vegetarian options will all be available.

For those on the go, a bakery will offer homemade goods and grab-and-go options.

Whether guests are coming for a power hour of self-reflection in the lounge, or wish to curl up with a book in the open-air library, Sanskara promises spaces for all occasions. More serious wellness afficionados can look forward to ice baths, infrared saunas and even a bio-hacking room, with cutting-edge wellness experiences taking centre stage.

There will even be a curated retail space, offering a collection of sustainable, eco-friendly, ethically sourced wellness brands. From beauty and skincare to clothing and homewares, one-of-a-kind pieces have been selected for their ties to art and nature.

With Sanskara you know you’re in safe hands: it’s the brainchild of Soniyaa Kiran Punjabi, who founded the well-being platform in the UAE, Illuminations.

Sanskara, Al Safa 2, Jumeirah, opening March 14, 2023. @sanskaradxb